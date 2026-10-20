Former Cowboys WR Reunites With Steelers: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has found a new home — again. On Monday, he landed in one of his former homes with a very familiar quarterback.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported Monday night the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to sign Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad. The deal will reunite the veteran wideout with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he has previously played with in five other seasons.

Last year, Valdes-Scantling also joined the Steelers near the midseason point. He caught 10 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown from Rodgers. From 2018-21, he played with the future Hall of Fame quarterback with the Green Bay Packers.

This offseason, Valdes-Scantling signed a 1-year, $1.49 million contract with the Cowboys. But Dallas released the veteran at the NFL roster deadline at the end of August.

In mid-season, Valdes-Scantling joined the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers released the receiver over the weekend.

Ex-Cowboys WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Rejoins Aaron Rodgers

Getty Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to join the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

The Steelers will be adding Valdes-Scantling for much needed depth. Pittsburgh has suffered three injuries at receiver over the past three weeks. Only two wideouts caught a pass from Rodgers on Sunday despite the veteran quarterback attempting 49 passes.

“Valdes-Scantling now joins a Steelers team that has lost three of its top five wide receivers to injury recently,” wrote DeFabo. Michael Pittman Jr. will be on injured reserve until at least Week 10 and Roman Wilson isn’t eligible to return from IR until Week 11, at the earliest. Additionally, Ben Skowronek is dealing with an injury.

“Given the numerous injuries at the position and the timing of Valdes-Scantling’s release, a reunion with Rodgers felt almost inevitable. During his Monday news conference, McCarthy hinted that a move could be on the horizon.”

D.K. Metcalf and Germie Bernard each had 11 catches in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So there won’t be an expectation Valdes-Scantling has to contribute immediately in Pittsburgh.

But the Steelers didn’t have another receiver even get a target from Rodgers on Sunday. The Steelers promoted wideouts Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith from the practice squad for the game. They combined for 44 offensive snaps without a target.

What Valdes-Scantling Will Bring to Steelers

Valdes-Scantling is past his prime. That was evident this summer when he didn’t make the Cowboys roster.

But while beginning his career with Rodgers in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling was a big-play threat. He posted 17.5 yards per catch over four seasons with the Packers. Valdes-Scantling continued to be that with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-23.

Over his entire career, the wideout has averaged 16.8 yards per reception.

Since winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs, Valdes-Scantling has played for the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers in addition to the Steelers and Chargers. In 2024, he averaged 21.6 yards per catch with four touchdowns while catching 19 passes for the Bills and Saints.

He had two receptions for 22 yards while playing three games for the Chargers before his release.