Cowboys Giving Surprise Role to Ex-Super Bowl Champ

If you lay out how the Dallas Cowboys‘ 53-man roster shakes out when those decisions must be made a little less than three months from now, you’d probably have a hard time conjuring up a role for veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with the final group. The Cowboys have their Top 3 receivers–CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy–pretty well set, and return man KaVontae Turpin will probably stay on as No. 4. The Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick for Jonathan Mingo two years ago and probably don’t want to give up on him.

Assuming they go with six receivers on the roster, the Cowboys probably would favor one of the young players they currently have, like seventh-round pick Anthony Smith or top UDFA signing Jordan Hudson for the last spot. It’s hard to see where Valdez-Scantling can slot in.

That’s despite a pretty good resume for MVS. He has eight seasons in the NFL, and of course, caught a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, help secure his second championship with the team. Valdez-Scantling has 3,686 yards in his career, but has shown a knack for showing up in big moments.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Running With the 1s

And maybe that experience level counts for something when it comes to the Cowboys. Whatever the reason, Valdez-Scantling was lining up with the first-team offense during the team’s first open OTA of the spring last week.

Here’s what Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote about it: “It might just be because wide receiver George Pickens isn’t in attendance for OTAs, but recent free agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling picked up a lot of work with the first team Thursday. He was targeted by Dak Prescott a handful of times, and even bailed out his new quarterback on a throw that went behind him that he had to swat down to prevent P.J. Locke from intercepting it.”

Cowboys podcaster Skywalker Steele, speaking on “The Cowboys Collective” theorized that Valdez-Scantling’s addition was made in anticipation of Pickens’ OTA absences. “I think this might be so that they have a veteran in the room while GP is out,” he said. “A guy who has taken real reps, knowns how to get around in these camps and practices, played with a bunch of different quarterbacks, a bunch of different teams.”

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Cowboys May Seek Veteran Experience

Indeed, the Cowboys would be Valdez-Scantling’s seventh team if he does earn a spot, and his fifth in the last three years. He has earned a reputation as a player with enough experience and leadership that teams like to have around, but not enough talent left at age 32 that teams necessarily have to hold onto.

Again, it is a longshot that Valdez-Scantling makes the team, and he was probably with the first team only because he can do a nice approximation of Pickens while the Cowboys are working in shorts and helmets. But it was a surprise, and whether the Cowboys see him as part of the depth chart could be worth watching.