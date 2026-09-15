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Ex-Cowboys Training Camp Castoff Earns Workout With AFC West Team

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Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
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The Raiders hosted Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a workout after the Cowboys decided to release him

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to address their problems after losing to the New York Giants in Week 1, while also seeing former players trying to land on their feet.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent training camp with the team before being released. Valdes-Scantling is now looking for work elsewhere, but might have found a team that is interested.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Los Angeles Chargers are working out with Valdes-Scantling. Before the Chargers, Valdes-Scantling also worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Gets Workout With Chargers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 07: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFL 2025 game between San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Valdes-Scantling caught 3 passes for 45 yards on 5 targets for the Cowboys during the preseason. Camden Brown beat him out for the final spot on the 53-man roster.

Since 2018, Valdes-Scantling has played for six NFL teams. His most notable stop was with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowls.

He has played in 116 regular-season games. In those contests, he has caught 219 passes for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Cowboys Have Their Own WR Problems to Deal With

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 14: George Pickens #3 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Things are not so great for the Cowboys’ offense after losing 28-20 to the Giants. The unit didn’t even reach 250 yards, and the running game was the biggest problem.

Even so, the wide receiver position didn’t inspire greatness. Guys like George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb had relatively quiet nights. That has left some big questions to be answered over the next few days regarding the offense.

There has been heavy criticism about why the Cowboys’ receivers struggled so much to get going. This was a unit that had MVS on there in the preseason, and they looked great.

All of a sudden, the offense has no rhythm, and the passing game is average at best. This is a problem that needs to be solved, or there will be big problems for the rest of the season.

Dak Prescott has to figure out how to get his top targets more involved. He’s got all the key weapons to make this offense fly. They saw it firsthand as a top-five unit in the NFL during the 2025 campaign.

It’s bound to get better because they are too good to let it keep sliding. A good week of preparation should do the trick.

Dallas has the Washington Commanders next on the calendar, which is good news. The Commanders are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That means they can easily build momentum off another team’s loss.

This week, there will be a lot of headlines and questions about this offense. Even without MVS, this wide receiver room is good enough to fix all their problems in a week.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ex-Cowboys Training Camp Castoff Earns Workout With AFC West Team

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