Marshawn Kneeland’s Girlfriend Welcomes Baby 7 Months After Cowboys Star’s Tragic Death

When Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died on November 6, he left behind his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, who had just discovered she was pregnant with their 1st child.

On Monday, 7 months after Kneeland’s death, Mancera announced the birth of their son, Makhai, who was born on June 11.

“My favorite gift from you,” Mancera wrote on her Instagram, followed by a white heart emoji. “June 11th, 2026.”

The post included several pictures of Makhai, including 1 in which he’s wearing a onesie with a picture of Kneeland in his No. 94 jersey with the Cowboys woven on it.

“Congratulations babe,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s ex-fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, wrote in the comments on the post.

Indianapolis Colts safety and former Cowboy Juanyeh Thomas responded to the post with a string of blue heart emojis. Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku responded with a prayer hands emoji.

“Congratulations,” Cowboys tight end Brevynn Spann-Ford wrote.

Kneeland, 24, was a 2nd round pick (No. 54 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft and died just 3 days after scoring his 1st NFL touchdown by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals.

“We want to make sure (Mancera) is taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said during a press conference on November 12, when he announced that the team had set up the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund.

Kneeland’s Death Left Cowboys, NFL Reeling

Kneeland’s death left both the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL reeling in its wake.

According to Texas authorities, Kneeland died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a brief car chase with the Highway Patrol after they attempted to pull him over.

From Texas DPS: “On November 5, 2025, at 10:33 P.M., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Blvd. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit with DPS Troopers. However, DPS Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, and the pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was later located abandoned and had been involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. DPS Aircraft and Troopers, along with the Frisco Police Department, searched the immediate area and found the driver, 24 YOA, Marshawn Kneeland, of Plano, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. For inquiries regarding the death investigation, contact the Frisco Police Department. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.”

Kneeland Threatened Suicide Before Fateful Night

Frisco Police said they received reports Kneeland had expressed he might kill himself to someone close to him.

“During the course of the search (for Kneeland), officers received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations,” FPD said in an official statement. “Kneeland was later located at 1:31 a.m.”

TMZ Sports released an audio recording of a dispatch call in which authorities appeared to be communicating with the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys, and Mancera.

From TMZ: “TMZ Sports has obtained police dispatch audio connected to Marshawn Kneeland’s death … which reveals the Dallas Cowboys player told his family goodbye in an apparent mental health episode. The clip is from late Wednesday night — operators in Texas are heard relaying information from Kneeland’s girlfriend, who stated she received a concerning message from the 24-year-old and was trying to contact the defensive end’s agent.”