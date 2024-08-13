Cowboys’ Former 6-Foot-4 Receiver Seeks Comeback, Lands With Commanders

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ former wide receivers is signing with the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders announced that they’re signing wide receiver Martavis Bryant. The move comes shortly after it had been reported that Bryant was visiting the Commanders for the second time in recent months.

The 32-year-old Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018 after he was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Prior to that, Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Why the Cowboys Signed Martavis Bryant

Although Bryant has a history of suspensions and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018, he did land with the Cowboys last season. The 6-foot-4 receiver spent the last half of the 2023 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, with Dallas CEO Stephen Jones complimenting Bryant due to his “size.”

“I think the biggest thing is he [Bryant] brings a body type [6-foot-4, 215 pounds], his size, his speed, his length, the whole nine yards that’s something we just don’t have in our receiving corps,” Jones told San Antonio’s Sports Star last November. “Nothing against the guys we got here, but we were watching him practice [Thursday] and he’s just about a head taller than the rest of the crew. He’s got a good pedigree. He obviously played and played well in this league before.”

Jones argued the case for signing Bryant, who hadn’t appeared in an NFL game in years, citing his “body type” as being different from the other Cowboys receivers. Dallas’ top two receivers from last season were the 6-foot-2 CeeDee Lamb and the 5-foot-10 Brandin Cooks.

“We just thought it was a good use of a practice squad spot,” said Jones. “It’s a long season. You never know how the injury bug is going to go. I love our receiving crew, but he has a body type we just don’t have in our receiving corps.”

However, Bryant never appeared in a game for the Cowboys and was eventually released in the offseason in May.

Martavis Bryant Was One of Steelers’ Top Receivers in Early Years

Prior to being suspended, Bryant had been one of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ top receiving weapons after he was selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Clemson University alum produced 26 receptions for 549 receiving yards (21.1 yards per reception) for eight touchdowns. His yards per reception led the league during the 2014 season and his six touchdowns in his first four games set an NFL record.

During the 2015 season, Bryant posted 50 receptions for 765 receiving yards and six touchdowns before producing another solid campaign with 50 receptions for 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the 2017 season. Prior to being suspended in 2018, Bryant put up 19 receptions for 266 receiving yards in eight games with the Oakland Raiders.

With the Commanders’ starting receiver slots locked in by Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, Bryant will compete with the likes of rookie Luke McCaffrey and veterans Jamison Crowder and Olamide Zaccheaus for a spot on the 53-man roster.

In 44 games and 18 starts, Bryant holds career totals of 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has also spent time in other football leagues such as the XFL, FCF, Indoor Football and Canadian Football League.