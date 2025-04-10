Top Draft Prospect Drops 2-Word Message on Cowboys After Visit

Texas star receiver Matthew Golden visited with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and posted a picture with owner Jerry Jones.

Golden took to social media to document his time with the Cowboys. He posted a photo of CeeDee Lamb from the facility and also with Jones. The photo with Jones came with a two-word caption that read “dat man.”

Golden put up 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Texas. He also created some buzz at the combine, running a 4.29 40-yard dash. He is one of the premier wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft, and with Dallas holding the No. 12 pick, keeping the Longhorns star in Texas as a dynamic complement to Lamb is a move Cowboys fans could easily rally behind.

Here’s the breakdown on Golden from ESPN’s Steve Muench.

Golden is an effective route runner who wins with his release, explodes off the line and gets out of breaks. He plucks the ball, makes the first defender miss and explodes upfield after the catch,” Muench said. “Golden is one of two players to run a sub-4.3 40-yard dash at the combine; that speed shows up on tape when he gives his quarterback room to drop the ball in running vertical routes. He high-points jump balls and makes acrobatic catches downfield.”

Cowboys Looking for ‘Explosive’ Weapons

The Cowboys have been open about their desire to build some depth at wide receiver. Lamb battled injuries but still posted 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns last season. And that was without Dak Prescott as his QB for a chunk of the season.

But Dallas lacked a consistent secondary threat to draw attention away from him. Tolbert showed potential in a limited role, but the front office appears focused on finding another reliable option to stretch the field and support Prescott.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Cowboys co-owner and COO Jones said. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

The Cowboys’ wide receiver depth chart features Jalen Tolbert in the No. 2 spot, with KaVontae Turpin likely to see work in the slot. Dallas also recently added veteran Parris Campbell, while Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy round out the group.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will be Ready for Start of Season

The most significant part of the equation for the Cowboys as they look to rebuild their offense is the health of Prescott. He’s coming off a hamstring injury that required surgery but doesn’t expect it to stretch into any meaningful missed time next season.