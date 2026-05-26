Cowboys May Have Sleeper New Trade Suitor for George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys and George Pickens have been involved in a lot of rumors throughout the course of the 2026 NFL offseason.

At this point in time, the two sides seem likely to remain together through the start of the 2026 regular season. However, there is no question that he will remain a popular name in trade rumors leading up to that point and through the NFL trade deadline.

Pickens and the Cowboys do not seem likely to remain together past the 2026 season. The two sides have been nowhere close on a long-term extension. He wants to be paid legitimate No. 1 wide receiver money.

For Dallas, paying both Pickens and CeeDee Lamb top wideout money might not be a wise financial decision. That could lead to a trade.

Keeping that in mind, a sleeper new trade suitor may be a team to watch for Pickens.

The Rams Have Been Linked to Cowboys’ George Pickens

Steven Ridings of Turf Show Times has suggested Pickens as a name to watch for the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the trade deadline. He has predicted that they will pull off an aggressive wide receiver trade before the deadline.

“If a rebuilding team makes a veteran receiver available around midseason, the Rams will almost certainly be involved in discussions,” Ridings wrote.

“Look for the following names to be on the trade block between now and the trade deadline: George Pickens, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, AJ Brown, Jerry Jeudy, or Chris Olave.”

Of course, the Rams have been linked heavily to Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown this offseason. They don’t seem likely to be his ultimate destination, but their interest is telling.

There were also reports that Los Angeles would have looked to move on from Davante Adams if it had acquired Brown from the Eagles.

Dallas Should Be More Than Open to Trading Pickens

Jerry Jones and company cannot afford to make mistakes from a financial perspective. Paying Pickens a long-term deal with top-tier money could land in that grouping.

Last season, the 25-year-old wide receiver took a huge jump. He played in 17 games, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Those numbers were the coming out party that everyone has been waiting for with Pickens. He showed legitimate superstar potential in his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That potential became consistent last year.

Despite how good Pickens was last season, the Cowboys already have a No. 1 wideout. They should keep the money it would take to sign Pickens long-term and use it elsewhere.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors and speculation about Pickens’ future. For now, he remains a potential trade candidate, and if the right offer were made, Dallas would likely consider pulling the trigger.