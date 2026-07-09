Cowboys Again Mentioned in Maxx Crosby Trade Speculation

The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have had a busy NFL offseason. With training camp coming up quickly, the offseason rumors have begun dying down.

Despite that fact, there are still some intriguing storylines to monitor. One of those storylines has to do with the future of Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Crosby remains with the Raiders at this point in time. However, he has continued coming up in the rumor mill. There are many who think he could still end up being moved at some point before the trade deadline this season.

Throughout the course of the offseason, the Cowboys have come up on multiple occasions connected to Crosby. Jones was more than open to making a splash move if one presented itself. Could Dallas still consider pursuing Crosby?

Once again, the Cowboys have been connected as a possible trade suitor for Crosby.

Dallas Cowboys Again Linked to Potential Maxx Crosby Trade

Pro Football Sports Network’s Cooper Kleinberg took a look at three teams who could still pull off a trade for Crosby. Those teams were the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Cowboys.

Here is what Kleinberg had to say about Dallas being on the list.

“Between Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, the Cowboys already have one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses. Adding Crosby to a defense led by Williams, Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland, and rookie Caleb Downs would make the unit even more complete,” Kleinberg wrote.

“A move for Crosby would immediately make Dallas one of the favorites in the NFC next season and could mark one of Jones’ final blockbuster moves as Cowboys owner.”

Any trade for Crosby would not come cheap. Earlier this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to acquire him from Las Vegas for two first-round picks, but opted to back out of the deal. If the price was right, the Cowboys would make perfect sense.

Maxx Crosby Would Be the Missing Piece the Cowboys Need

Since trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last offseason, Dallas has had a need in the pass rushing department. Crosby would be the piece that would fix that issue.

Last season with the Raiders, the 28-year-old star put together another quality year. He played in 15 games, racking up 73 tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes.

Throughout his entire 110-game NFL career across seven seasons, Crosby has totaled 439 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and 29 defended passes.

Crosby is one of the most underrated superstar defenders in the league. He has continued producing at a high level, but has never been viewed as an elite superstar. A trade to a big market like Dallas would fix that for him as well.

On the outside looking in, the fit would make a lot of sense. But, the Raiders may not want to move him and the Cowboys may not be willing to pay the price it would take to acquire him.