Cowboys Send 6-Word Message on $72 Million Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are consistently linked to opposing stars in NFL rumors, most of which never come to fruition. One name that emerged as a potential trade target in recent weeks is Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

How did this blockbuster trade rumor start for the Cowboys? Back in May, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler floated the idea of Dallas being a potential landing spot for Ramsey.

“NFC East could be one to watch,” Fowler said during a May 23, 2025, episode of “SportsCenter.” “(The) Dallas Cowboys, look, they made three trades this offseason, four players on rookie deals. Could they make a fourth trade on a NFL veteran who’s on a bigger contract? Certainly, but they need cornerback help.

“When I checked with somebody in Dallas, they said, ‘Look, it’s possible we might not be done. It’s slow right now, but, you know, we could always be looking to add.'”

The Cowboys have finally responded to the Ramsey rumors.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: ‘No, He Plays for the Dolphins’

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones attempted to pour cold water on the possibility of trading for Ramsey. The star corner’s three-year, $72 million contract is slated to run through the 2028 season. Jones had a six-word response when asked about the Ramsey rumors.



“No, he plays for the Dolphins,” Jones said on June 3, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Unlikely to Strike Major Trade

Not only does it look like the Cowboys are out on Ramsey, but there does not appear to be any major moves on the horizon with training camp a little more than one month away from kicking off.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on if there are any more moves to be made to improve the roster: ‘We don’t have anything that’s on the front burner,'” Machota revealed in a June 3, message on X.

The Cowboys Are Likely Preparing to Sign Micah Parsons to a Lucrative Contract Extension

The news comes after multiple Cowboys insiders also shot down the idea of Dallas striking a trade for Ramsey. Dallas is preparing to give Micah Parsons a lucrative contract extension.



Star corner Trevon Diggs is on a five-year, $97 million contract, making the idea of also taking on Ramsey’s deal as unlikely. Former Cowboys scout Brian Broaddus is among those who dismissed the trade rumors.

“Hearing late last night that the Jalen Ramsey news was not accurate according to a couple of folks I got to talk to,” Broaddus said in a May 25, message on X. “Don’t think I was getting steered the wrong way.”

Longtime Cowboys reporter Ed Werder also downplayed the chances of Dallas landing Ramsey.

“I do not believe this has even been a topic of discussion within the Cowboys at this time,” Werder remarked in a May 24, message on X.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Make a Run at Ex-Packers CB Jaire Alexander?

If Dallas was looking for a cheaper option, veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander could be an option. The Packers are on the verge of releasing the defender, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher does not view the Cowboys as a fit for Alexander.

“I don’t think the Cowboys will look at Jaire Alexander,” Mosher noted in a June 9, message on X. “They already have enough injured CBs on their roster.”