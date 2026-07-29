Report: Former Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Plans Dramatic Return From Injury

Former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is starting the 2026 season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List for the Green Bay Packers — not unexpected news by any means.

While Parsons faces an extended absence due to a torn ACL (and more) suffered in Week 15 of the 2025 regular season, if a reporter on Tuesday from Packers beat reporter Matt Schneidman is accurate, Parsons’ return might be 1 for the ages.

“Micah Parsons is probably gonna miss the first month and a half of the season,” Schneidman said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “He’s probably gonna return in week six here at Lambeau against the Dallas Cowboys”

Parsons played the 1st 4 seasons of his career with the Cowboys, where he was a 4-time NFL All-Pro and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 before he was traded to the Packers shortly before the 2025 season in exchange for 2 1st-round draft picks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Packers made Parsons the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history with a 4-year, $186 million contract extension.

“Packers officially placed Micah Parsons on the Physically Unable to Perform List; he is expected to miss the start of the season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“(Parsons) admits that he also suffered an injury to his meniscus, and needed that a ‘clean up,’ ” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “This means it was likely a ‘trim’ and not an actual repair (similar to Malik Nabers), which is much better. I think Week 6-10 is realistic assuming no setbacks.”

Blockbuster Trade Turned NFL Upside Down

When the Cowboys sent Parsons to the Packers, it immediately went down as one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history.

“ESPN Sources: Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro LB Micah Packers to the Green Bay Packers,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 28, 2025. “Parsons and the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract. David Mulugheta of Athletes First had a hand in the trade and ultimately negotiating the record-breaking contract that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.”

Parsons, 27 years old, was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and is 1 of just 2 players in NFL history to have at least 12.0 sacks in each of their 1st 5 NFL seasons, alongside Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White.

“Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go!” Parsons wrote on his official X account following the trade.

Cowboys Used 1st-Round Pick on Edge Rusher

While the Cowboys still have the Packers’ 2027 1st-round pick, they traded the 2026 1st-round pick they obtained for Parsons to select UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall — 1 of 2 defensive players taken with 1st-round picks in 2026 along with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall.

Lawrence, 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, had 19.5 sacks over the last 3 seasons.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Lawrence as a 2nd-round pick.

“An NFL-caliber edge rusher with prototypical size and length, Lawrence moves with the suddenness of a smaller player,” Zierlein wrote. “Explosive get-off and a deep bag of moves/counters fuel his pocket disruption. He can win inside or outside but his speed-to-power conversion is average. His hands are subtle but skilled to quickly unlock openings and his secondary rush. He closes with burst and has the motor to hound scrambling quarterbacks. The next level will bring better tackles and more quick-sets, which will test how well his production translates. He makes splash plays behind the line but must provide better consistency and discipline in run support. Lawrence is an ascending prospect with rush polish and pro traits that should be enticing for pressure-hungry defenses.”