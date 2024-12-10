Micah Parsons’ Bombshell Promise to Cowboys Amid Contract Chatter

Cowboys star Micah Parsons

This year, we’ve seen the Cowboys make quarterback Dak Prescott the highest paid player in the history of the NFL. We’ve seen them also make CeeDee Lamb the second-highest paid receiver in the game. If all goes according to form, then, star edge rusher Micah Parsons should be next.

Parsons could, potentially, break the bank in Dallas. He is among the best pass-rushers in the league, a putting him at the most premium position on the defensive side of the ball. Nick Bosa of the 49ers set the mark for top defensive contract in the NFL last year, with five years and $170 million. Parsons may top that.

But he made an eye-opening promise on Monday, on national television just before the start of the Cowboys’ home game against the Bengals: Parsons made clear that he would take significantly less money than he’d get on the open market to remain with the Cowboys on an extension.

Not just a little less–Parsons said it could be $10 million that he leaves on the table.

Micah Parsons: ‘I am Jerry’s Guy’

Parsons sat down for an interview leading up to the Cincinnati game, and was asked about his willingness to stay in Dallas. That, he said, is not a question. He has a great relationship with owner Jerry Jones, and has no desire to line up elsewhere.

“I am Jerry’s guy. I know it’s easier said than done because I’m not at the table, but that’s my guy,” Parsons said. “We talk about how much we appreciate each other. But I know numbers talk. At the end of the day, just continue to be a Cowboys until I retire. I just really love this place, like I couldn’t imagine myself someplace else.”

Parsons has been a Pro Bowler for all three years of his career. He won’t be this year, not having missed four games with an injury, but he still has 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits on the year.

Cowboys Would Have to Play Free Agents

Parsons, with a strong finish to this season, could probably get more than Bosa’s $34 million per year, maybe on up to a contract nearing $40 million per year. He said, though, that he does not need that, not if reeling back his own paycheck can help the Cowboys sign other players.

“It depends on the circumstances on, who are we trying to get, who is trying to return? To me it’s all about the foundation of the team, how can I create the best foundation and play with the guys who helped me create a lot of success?” Parsons said.

“Those guys helped me get to where I am. It’s just all about their aggressiveness and how we look at free agency. You see a lot of times, the highest-paid player, then we say, they don’t have weapons. They don’t have this. I’d rather be in the best situation. In my eyes, I don’t think there is a big difference between $30 and $40 million in my eyes.”

He could get near $40 million per year. But there was Parsons, on ESPN, promising he’d take more like $30 million, if the Cowboys would use the money to sign players.

He did have a caveat, though. “That’s just me talking,” he said. “My agent might be mad at me. I can’t complain too much in life.”