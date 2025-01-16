Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Breaks Silence on Mike McCarthy Drama

It is going to be a bumpy offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, and it started in just the first few days after the 2024 season wrapped up. Rather than moving quickly to keep or cut ties with coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys owner let the process play out for more than a week, finally deciding on Monday that, after terms of a contract could not be reached, he’d find a new coach.

McCarthy’s tenure ended after five years, with a 49-35 record, but just a 1-3 mark in the playoffs. The 7-10 season in 2024 and the playoff flop a year ago in January against the Packers will probably be the lasting memories of his tenure, but he did post three straight 12-win seasons, and he unlocked the best of quarterback Dak Prescott with his West Coast-style offense in 2023.

He is also, importantly, the only NFL coach star pass-rusher Micah Parsons has known. That matters because Parsons, too, is entering a key offseason in which the Cowboys will need to extend his contract. He is heading into the fifth-year option, which is worth $24 million, but there is little chance he will play on that contract.

Just how much Parsons will demand, and how far the Cowboys are willing to go, figures to be among the top storylines for the team.

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons: ‘Very Sad’ About Mike McCarthy

Parsons, for one, has spoken up in defense of McCarthy throughout the season, praising his ability to keep the team moving forward even amid devastating injuries.

On Wednesday, Parsons addressed McCarthy’s departure on his podcast.

“I’m obviously very sad because of the relationships we had with Coach McCarthy and everything he’s done for our program,” Parsons said on “The Edge” podcast. “Three straight 12-5 seasons, playoff appearances and obviously an unfortunate year due to injuries … It is devastating. Coach Mike is a great father, great coach. One of the winningest coaches. He’s always been good to us as a unit, coaches, players. Losing a great coach like Mike hurts.”

Now, there could be some concern around Parsons worrying about the future of the Cowboys. And that might come. But he is currently looking to cash in on the first big payday of his career, and has no desire to be sent elsewhere. Parsons might not be happy about McCarthy being dumped, but that should have no bearing on his new deal.