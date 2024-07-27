Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Calls Out First-Round Pick

Sometimes, leadership involves tough love, as demonstrated by Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons with 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith.

Smith had a rough rookie year with the Cowboys after being selected 26th overall in the first round last year. He appeared in all 17 games but did not make the impact usually associated with a first-round talent.

Smith logged 13 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack during his rookie campaign. He graded out at 49.8 overall on Pro Football Focus and struggled mightily against the run (34.9 grade).

Parsons issued a strong message to Smith during training camp on Friday, July 26, pushing the Michigan big-man to step up.

“That’s why they drafted him in the first round. You’re not getting drafted in the first round not to be a productive talent, not to be on the sidelines. We drafted him to be in the game and that’s how much confidence you have (to have). I don’t expect Mazi to do anything. It’s what Mazi has to do at this point.”

Micah Parsons Rooting on Cowboys Teammate Mazi Smith

It’s a harsh statement from Parsons but likely something Smith needs to hear. But the All-Pro added that he’s cheering on Smith and wants him to be great.

“That’s why I’m in his corner, I’m rooting for him and hoping to get him better every day. Pushing his conditioning, pushing his limits, because we need Mazi to be strong,” Parsons said. “We need Mazi to be that great force. He can be a dominant player, it’s just a will and mindset. That’s why we’re all here.”

Parsons is a good mentor when it comes to impacting the defensive side of the ball. He has 40.5 sacks in 50 career games and makes an impact all over the field.

Additionally, if Smith can make an impact on the inside, it’ll only make Parsons’ job easier when he’s attacking quarterbacks.

Cowboys Have New Plan for Mazi Smith

Smith might be playing more of a familiar role under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Last season, Smith was asked to drop some weight and came in under 300 pounds. He tipped the scales at 325 pounds during his draft workout.

Former coordinator Dan Quinn imagined Smith as more of an attacking 3-technique rather than a space-eater who can make an impact clogging up lanes. Smith has got his weight back up, and Zimmer has a plan for the former first-rounder.

“We’re gonna probably play blocks a little bit more, and try not to get reached so linebackers know where they’re supposed to fit — so forth and so on,” Zimmer said of Smith, per the Cowboys’ official site. “That’s the biggest thing. … Yeah, it’s what he did in college.”

Dallas opens the season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.