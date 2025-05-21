Cowboys’ Parsons Claps Back At Former NFL QB Amid Front Seven Concerns

Whilst the Micah Parsons is currently focused on his latest contract news – in which he most recently denied a report that suggested a handshake deal was already made between him and the Dallas Cowboys, the All-Pro evidently remains active on the internet during the offseason.

Responding to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, best known his seven years spent as a backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions, the former Penn State star was not thrilled at how the team’s defense was portrayed in the media.

Not gonna lie mf not thinking bout that run when you have a healthy Dak, ceedee and gp my rookie year with coop we averaged 30 points a game with a fluid run game! We’ll be alright! https://t.co/8ykJvUqn1j — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 21, 2025

Orlovsky Shares Concerns About the Size of the Cowboys’ Front Seven

“The Dallas front seven weighs” Orlovsky said on NFL Live on ESPN, “We go 260 [lbs], 280, 245, 220, 240, 320 – there’s one person over 280. When I’m playing Philly – when I’m thinking [Green Bay Packers coach] Matt LaFleur running the football, I’m thinking what Chicago has done with their offense.”

“So, we talk about Dallas and offense and George [Pickens] – I’m going to be very interested to see the annual question about this Cowboys defense: are you big enough to handle the modern day offense in the NFL. Cause its back to being what it was in the early 2000s.”

Ironically, Orlovsky only actual mentions the weights of six players – although in the Cowboys’ likely 4-3 nickel setup for the majority of defensive snaps, this makes sense.

Parsons Rebuts Defensive Concerns With Offensive Firepower

Instead of coming to the immediate defense of the front seven, Parsons takes an alternative route; he appeals to the future proficiency of the team’s offense.

“Not gonna lie mf not thinking bout that run when you have a healthy Dak, ceedee [Lamb] and gp [George Pickens],” Parsons wrote on X, “my rookie year with coop we averaged 30 points a game with a fluid run game! We’ll be alright!”

Parsons could also have been confused about the statement given the last line of the clip’s caption, “Are you big enough to handle the modern-day offense in the NFL?”, mistakenly believing Orlovsky was referring to the offensive line’s run blocking capabilities, rather than the defensive line’s ability to stop the run.

Regardless, the Cowboys’ offense; barring perhaps a run game that does not as of yet have a true lead back; looks dangerous in 2025 after the additions of Pickens and first round pick, guard Tyler Booker.

The defensive front seven is not the biggest – but the weight discrepancy noted is mostly due to the fact that Osa Odighizuwa is 280 lbs – slightly light for a 3-technique, although a similar size to three time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.

Playing with a lead – if the offense is able to continually generate points on the board early on – will certainly reduce those run-defense fears, as teams start to look to the passing game against a potential deadly Dallas passing offense.