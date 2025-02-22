Micah Parsons’ Contract Situation With The Cowboys Has Concerning Update

The Dallas Cowboys have the seemingly impossible task of a.) keeping together the core of their team, whilst b.) signing their stars to long term deals, and c.) staying competitive in the free agent market this Spring.

All the while ensuring they compete both in the NFC East division and indeed for Super Bowl championships, with a quarterback who has a nearly $90 million cap hit coming into 2025.

Easy stuff, right?

One of the major talking points for the team this offseason concerns the future of All-Pro edge rusher and linebacker, Micah Parsons, who is set to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and is in line for a major payday come 2026.

Many believe that payday could (and should) come sooner than that, particularly as it could help lower Parsons’ already hefty $24 million cap hit in 2025.

That’s why it is worrying for Cowboys fans to find out on Friday, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, that Dallas has not even started negotiations with the 4 x Pro Bowler yet.

Micah Parsons Yet To Start Contract Negotiations With The Dallas Cowboys

“The Dallas Cowboys have not held contract talks with star pass rusher Micah Parsons about an extension”, Calvin writes “a person with knowledge of the situation told The Dallas Morning News.”

This is certainly worrisome for Cowboys onlookers, who will point to instances like the drawn-out Dak Prescott contract saga of 2019-2021, when the franchise QB was tagged twice in consecutive years, only for the team to sign him to a substantial $40 million/year deal – more than many believed he was worth at the time.

The good news for Dallas is that there is a clear willingness on the Cowboys’ end to get the deal done, and a desire on Parsons’ end to stay in Texas.

“Team officials have expressed strong interest in extending Parsons”, Watkins continues, “with team owner Jerry Jones saying he might get a large contract extension.”

Will Parsons Ultimately Stay In Dallas?

Parsons has repeatedly said he would like to get an extension sooner rather than later to avoid a possible holdout, something the Cowboys dealt with last summer with receiver CeeDee Lamb and the previous year with guard Zack Martin.”

Speaking back in December – via Watkins – Parsons seemed fairly intent on finding a resolution to his upcoming contract situation.

“I’m going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency, I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps, so hopefully it can be done sooner than later so we can attack the offseason.”.

What’s more, the former Penn State star has echoed a somewhat unusual claim that he does not specifically feel the need to be the highest paid player at the position, currently held by the San Francisco 49ers‘ Nick Bosa at $34 million/year.

Anything in and around that ballpark would still be a hefty price to play for any non QB, even a game-wrecking defender – albeit one who has a tendency to go missing at points during the season.

But unless they want to trade their star defender, they’ll have to cough up sooner or later.