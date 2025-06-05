Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Gets $50 Million Contract Update After Schottenheimer’s Comments

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys need to get their act together. Not paying Micah Parsons, arguably the best edge rusher in the NFL, is a ridiculous thing to do.

Parsons, who deserves every bit of the contract he’ll eventually receive, is too valuable for the Cowboys to continue doing this with. After another impressive campaign a year ago, in which he posted 12 sacks, Parsons raised his career total to 52.5, showing that he’s clearly one of the top five defensive players in the NFL, at worst.

But there’s a price tag that comes with that, and Jones has to understand that. When looking at what the Cowboys could potentially give him, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently predicted that it could be as high as $50 million per season.

“That’s what has happened with Parsons. The market has mushroomed for pass rushers from $35 million per year in new-money average to $40 million. The Steelers will push the bar even higher once linebacker T.J. Watt signs his next contract.

“Whatever the target for Parsons (and he arguably deserves $50 million per year), waiting will not make the number any smaller. If/when Parsons has to hold out of training camp to get the contract the Cowboys should have given him a year ago (if they weren’t dragging their feet with receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott), Parsons will be less prepared than he could and should have been for the regular season,” he wrote.

Will Micah Parsons’ Contract Extension Happen?

While the Dallas Cowboys are expected to get a deal done sometime in the near future, it remains uncertain when that will happen. However, Parsons, unlike some other players around the league, expects to be at training camp and more for the Cowboys.

He posted on Twitter on Tuesday, stating that he’ll be at minicamp, saying that he hasn’t missed it once throughout his four-year career and has teammates he wants to try to help win a Super Bowl.

“I will be there!” Parsons wrote on Twitter.

“I haven’t missed a mini camp in 4 years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands. I’m ready to win a Super Bowl!”

Is Micah Parsons Worried About Cowboys Extension?

This is a positive sign from Parsons that he’s more worried about winning than money. However, from the 26-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania natives perspective, it’s almost unfair to suggest he go out there and possibly get injured. Parsons is clearly worth the money, and while Jones might be happy that he wants to win, why can’t both happen for the Dallas Cowboys?

“I would assume,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, per the team. “Micah and I talked a couple of days ago. He’s doing a little bit of traveling but again, everything that he and I talked about, I expect that he will be here. I say Micah and I have had great communication and everything that I’ve asked him to do and vice versa, he’s followed through on so, I expect to see him.”