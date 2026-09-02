Micah Parsons Makes Stunning Prediction About Cowboys WR George Pickens

George Pickens wanted a huge pay day this offseason, but the Dallas Cowboys wanted him to prove last season wasn’t a fluke.

And while a $27.29 million salary is nothing to scoff at, Pickens could cash in on a mega contract next offseason if he comes close to replicating his 2025 production.

Pickens finished third in the league in receiving yards (1,493), and eighth in receptions (93) and touchdown catches (9) — numbers that could push him into the upper echelon along with Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.5 million per year) and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million per year) of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Micah Parsons Predicts a Big Year for Pickens

While many believe Pickens is capable of putting up big numbers like he did last year, former Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons thinks he’ll actually exceed what he did in 2025.

During a recent episode of his “The Edge” podcast, Parsons predicted that Pickens will not only lead the NFL in at least one receiving category, he thinks he could dominate all three (receptions, yards, touchdowns).

“(George) Pickens looked like the best receiver in the NFL [last season],” Parsons stated. “He said he’s going to show he’s the best receiver in the league. [I think Pickens will lead the league in touchdown receptions] too. He might triple crown it.

“I got him for at least 15, 16 (touchdowns); I think he’s the greatest red-zone threat in the league. GP could go at least [1,800 yards] — 18 (touchdowns) and 18(00 yards). I think he’s very capable — it’s just about if GP wants to do it. When it’s primetime, there’s no doubt GP is showing up. It’s so funny hearing the Georgia players — we’ve got so many Georgia players…it’s always funny hearing them talking about GP. He really put fear into people.”

Few would argue that Pickens has the talent to put up the numbers Parsons expects.

Prior to last season, the 25-year-old wideout had 900 or more yards in two of the last three seasons, including two seasons with 1,100 or more yards. Playing in a high-octane offense with a quarterback like Dak Prescott, Pickens could be a perennial 90-catch, 1,200-yard weapon.

Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Bullish on Pickens’ Potential

Some believe the Cowboys have a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

While the team hasn’t been a Super Bowl threat in over three decades, franchise legend Michael Irvin thinks they could make a run this year, especially with Pickens lining up opposite CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott throwing them the ball.

“The ceiling is the Super Bowl,” Irvin said. “The ceiling is what they finally, I believe, get to realize. And I believe an outsider gave this to us. That outsider is George Pickens.

“… We’ve had great talent on this team, but it has to be something greater than just talent. It has to be a connected care where everybody has a deep care about it, and it means more to them than anything. And George Pickens signing and being here right now, it’s the first time we have everybody in camp and focused on winning football.”