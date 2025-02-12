Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Uses Eagles Jab to Recruit Myles Garrett

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants to form an “Avengers” team to take down the Philadelphia Eagles and reclaim the NFC East.

Parsons has been recruiting Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested a trade just ahead of the Super Bowl. Garrett has little control over his next team if he is traded, but Parsons is letting him know he’d be welcomed in Dallas.

“Myles Garrett, let’s stop Thanos and friends!” Parsons wrote on X with a post about the Eagles Super Bowl victory attached.

It’s not the first time Parsons has made his interest in playing alongside Garrett known. He even said that he’d be willing to take less on his impending contract extension to play alongside the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“He earned it, he earned that,” Parsons said an interview on CBS Sports HQ. “Bro, honestly like I’d like to see him in Dallas. I don’t know if we have the money for him.”

The Cowboys are set to have three very expensive contracts on the books. Dak Prescott is currently the highest-paid player in the NFL after signing a four-year, $240 million extension. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (four years, $136 million) also inked a lucrative deal and Parsons is next. Fitting Garrett into that equation would be tough for the Cowboys.

Myles Garrett Wants Chance to Win Super Bowl

The driving force behind Garrett’s trade demand is that he wants to win a Super Bowl. He explained himself in an extended Instagram post.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.