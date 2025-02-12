Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Uses Eagles Jab to Recruit Myles Garrett

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants to form an “Avengers” team to take down the Philadelphia Eagles and reclaim the NFC East.

Parsons has been recruiting Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested a trade just ahead of the Super Bowl. Garrett has little control over his next team if he is traded, but Parsons is letting him know he’d be welcomed in Dallas.

“Myles Garrett, let’s stop Thanos and friends!” Parsons wrote on X with a post about the Eagles Super Bowl victory attached.

It’s not the first time Parsons has made his interest in playing alongside Garrett known. He even said that he’d be willing to take less on his impending contract extension to play alongside the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“He earned it, he earned that,” Parsons said an interview on CBS Sports HQ. “Bro, honestly like I’d like to see him in Dallas. I don’t know if we have the money for him.”

The Cowboys are set to have three very expensive contracts on the books. Dak Prescott is currently the highest-paid player in the NFL after signing a four-year, $240 million extension. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (four years, $136 million) also inked a lucrative deal and Parsons is next. Fitting Garrett into that equation would be tough for the Cowboys.

Myles Garrett Wants Chance to Win Super Bowl

The driving force behind Garrett’s trade demand is that he wants to win a Super Bowl. He explained himself in an extended Instagram post.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season and have a quarterback conundrum to figure out. Dallas finished 7-10 but have their own issues to overcome if they want to be in the Super Bowl conversation.

Browns Not Willing to Trade Myles Garrett

Garrett may want out of Cleveland but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. The former top pick could likely fetch a pair of first-round picks. But the Browns don’t appear interested in shipping out one of the most impactful players in the league.

But Garrett is willing to play hardball to get what he wants.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

Over eight seasons, Garrett has collected 102.5 sacks. Despite Cleveland’s disappointing year, he was still in contention for DPOY. Garrett collected 14 sacks and a league-high 22 tackles for loss.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

