Micah Parsons Fires Back at Cowboys Over Contract Negotiations

Micah Parsons fired back at a recent statement from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on their ongoing contract negotiations.

Jones said he was going directly to Parsons to negotiate a deal, bypassing his agent David Mulugheta.

“I’m the one who has to write the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it,” Jones said at the NFL’s annual league meeting on Tuesday. “That’s the straightest way to get there. That’s the principle that’s involved here.”

Jones also claimed not to know the name of Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta. Mulugheta is a well-known agent who has negotiated deals for Jordan Love, Deshaun Watson, Derek Stingley Jr., and Jalen Ramsey.

“Jerry Jones with blatant disrespect to Micah Parsons agent David Mulugheta: ‘The agent is not a concern here … I don’t know his name.’ Mulugheta is one best and most respected agents in the NFL. Parsons is wise to have hired Mulugheta,” Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS wrote on X.

Parsons responded to the message from Hill, backing Mulugheta.

“Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason,” Parsons said. “There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.”

Cowboys Don’t View Micah Parsons Contract as ‘Urgent’

The Cowboys have been criticized for dragging out their recent contract negotiations with star players. CeeDee Lamb missed all of the preseason while holding out for a new deal, and quarterback Dak Prescott’s extension came just prior to the season.

Jones said he doesn’t view Parsons’ extension as “urgent,” but expects it get done.

“I don’t view it as urgent at all,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’d rather pay more and get it right.”

The actual offer to Parsons doesn’t appear to be the issue. All City DLLS reported that the offer that’s on the table would make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. That would push him past Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase ($40.250 million annually) and Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett ($40 million annually), who recently reset the market.

Cowboys Don’t Expect Micah Parsons to Miss Time

Parsons is entering his fifth NFL season and has been vocal that it’s his time to step up as a leader. Despite the ongoing negotiations, Dallas expects Parsons to be in the mix.

“I feel very comfortable. Micah said he’s going to be around,” new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. “I think that he wants to be. I think we’re all very comfortable with that. And at the end of the day he’s a great player and we think he’s just getting started, to be honest with you. I have no question in my mind that he’ll be around. …Micah’s excited about the opportunity to step up in a leadership role. … I think that’s one of the reasons why he will be around.”

Parsons has earned a lucrative extension. He is one of the most impactful defenders in the league, notching 52.5 sacks since entering the league as the No. 12 overall pick in 2021.