Hi, Subscriber

Micah Parsons Fires Back at Cowboys Over Contract Negotiations

  • 6 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is in contract negotiations with the team.
Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is in contract negotiations with the team.

Micah Parsons fired back at a recent statement from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on their ongoing contract negotiations.

Jones said he was going directly to Parsons to negotiate a deal, bypassing his agent David Mulugheta.

“I’m the one who has to write the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it,” Jones said at the NFL’s annual league meeting on Tuesday. “That’s the straightest way to get there. That’s the principle that’s involved here.”

Jones also claimed not to know the name of Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta. Mulugheta is a well-known agent who has negotiated deals for Jordan Love, Deshaun Watson, Derek Stingley Jr., and Jalen Ramsey.

“Jerry Jones with blatant disrespect to Micah Parsons agent David Mulugheta: ‘The agent is not a concern here … I don’t know his name.’ Mulugheta is one best and most respected agents in the NFL. Parsons is wise to have hired Mulugheta,” Clarence Hill Jr. of All City DLLS wrote on X.

Parsons responded to the message from Hill, backing Mulugheta.

“Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason,” Parsons said. “There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.”

Cowboys Don’t View Micah Parsons Contract as ‘Urgent’

The Cowboys have been criticized for dragging out their recent contract negotiations with star players. CeeDee Lamb missed all of the preseason while holding out for a new deal, and quarterback Dak Prescott’s extension came just prior to the season.

Jones said he doesn’t view Parsons’ extension as “urgent,” but expects it get done.

“I don’t view it as urgent at all,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’d rather pay more and get it right.”

The actual offer to Parsons doesn’t appear to be the issue. All City DLLS reported that the offer that’s on the table would make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. That would push him past Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase ($40.250 million annually) and Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett ($40 million annually), who recently reset the market.

Cowboys Don’t Expect Micah Parsons to Miss Time

Parsons is entering his fifth NFL season and has been vocal that it’s his time to step up as a leader. Despite the ongoing negotiations, Dallas expects Parsons to be in the mix.

“I feel very comfortable. Micah said he’s going to be around,” new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. “I think that he wants to be. I think we’re all very comfortable with that. And at the end of the day he’s a great player and we think he’s just getting started, to be honest with you. I have no question in my mind that he’ll be around. …Micah’s excited about the opportunity to step up in a leadership role. … I think that’s one of the reasons why he will be around.”

Parsons has earned a lucrative extension. He is one of the most impactful defenders in the league, notching 52.5 sacks since entering the league as the No. 12 overall pick in 2021.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Miles Sanders's headshot M. Sanders
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Dakoda Shepley's headshot D. Shepley
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Micah Parsons Fires Back at Cowboys Over Contract Negotiations

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x