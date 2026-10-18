Is Micah Parsons Playing Tonight in Cowboys-Packers Game? What Happened to Star?

Things have not exactly worked out for the Dallas Cowboys or Green Bay Packers since the blockbuster trade involving Micah Parsons. The former Cowboys star sustained a torn ACL injury in a December 14, 2025, game just months after being traded to the Packers.

Parsons will not play today against the Cowboys in the Week 6 Sunday Night Football game as the star continues to recover from an ACL injury. The pass rusher has not played this season as Parsons continues to recover from the serious injury.

Parsons remains on the PUP list, and the Packers have not activated the star’s practice window. Green Bay has not set a return date for Parsons, but the star is expected to need several weeks of practice reps before playing in a game.

Here’s what we know about Parsons’ injury and potential return timeline.

When Will Ex-Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Play Again for Packers?

Ahead of the Cowboys game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted that the team is waiting for Parsons to be medically cleared.

“As soon as they give us the green light, he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said of Parsons, per YardBarker. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I think we’re getting closer.

“… He’s a physical specimen, he’s a creature of nature for sure and sometimes you’ve gotta make sure that your body is [in sync],” LaFleur added.

“You don’t want one leg to be that much stronger than the other leg is what I’m getting at.”

What Did Packers Trade Cowboys in Micah Parsons Deal?

As for the 2025 blockbuster trade involving Parsons, it has not exactly gone as planned for either team. The Cowboys defense has been one of the worst units in the NFL since the team cut ties with Parsons.

For the Packers, Parsons has missed significant time with the unfortunate ACL injury. What did the Packers trade the Cowboys for Parsons?

The Cowboys received veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks (2026, 2027) as part of the deal for Parsons. Dallas opted to use this added draft capital to make an additional trade with the New York Jets for Quinnen Williams.

“We have to play better all across the boards,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of the Parsons trade, per ESPN. “I think [Parsons is] a terrific player. I’m looking forward to seeing him, but I like the picks that we got from Micah. I think we’ve done some really great things getting those picks.

“And I hope that when it’s all said and done, it goes to show that that made a big difference because I do feel that way when you look at the guys who we were able to add to our roster.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Doubles Down on Micah Parsons Trade

Given Parsons has yet to practice, it appears that the ex-Cowboys defender is on pace to miss at least half of the NFL season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to back the team’s decision to trade Parsons.

“Even though Micah’s an outstanding talent [that] anybody would like to have, the bottom line is that I like what the result of the trade has ended up as I stand here today,” Jones said in August, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.