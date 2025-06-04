Micah Parsons’ Change of Heart Grabs Attention Amid Cowboys Rumors

The standoff between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys continues as the superstar seeks a new long-term contract. Parsons has been absent from Cowboys OTA practices.

It is worth noting these practices are voluntary for Parsons and other players to attend. Parsons has completed a four-year, $17 million rookie contract.

The defender is slated to have a $24 million salary in 2025 if no new deal is reached thanks to Dallas exercising the team option for this season. Despite his decision to skip OTA practices, Parsons opted to come to The Star on June 3, 2025, to be with his teammates and participate in the team photo which attracted attention on social media. The defender briefly opted to end his “holdout” to be at the Cowboys facility.



Micah Parsons just arrived post-practice and joined his teammates in the locker room pic.twitter.com/zqzbQ3rb7k — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) June 3, 2025

“Micah Parsons is staying connected with Dallas Cowboys, shows up for picture day but still no deal,” All DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. noted in a June 3, message on X. “Parsons asked the Cowboys to talk to his agent David Mulugheta. The Cowboys have yet to do that so no progress has been made.

“Vice president Stephen Jones said he had nothing to report when asked about Parsons on Monday. And when questions continued about Parsons, his contract and his absence from OTAs, Jones tersely replied that he would end the interview if he received any more queries on the subject.”



Micah Parsons on Future With Cowboys: ‘It’s in the Owner’s Hands’

Parsons later made it clear that he intends to attend next week’s minicamp practices. The Cowboys superstar took to social media to explain his side of the story.

“I will be there!” Parsons said in a June 3, message on X. “I haven’t missed a mini camp in 4 years!

“Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands. I’m ready to win a Super Bowl!”

Longtime Cowboys reporter Ed Werder attempted to provide some context on Parsons’ message.

“Micah Parsons pledges to attend next week’s minicamp,” Werder explained on X. “Whether he’s in training camp might be for Jerry Jones to decide.



Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons’ Contract: ‘Most of the Issues We’re in Agreement On’

While it is less than ideal for Parsons’ negotiations to continue looming over the Cowboys season, Dallas still ultimately has control over the star’s future. The Cowboys are not going to let Parsons test the free agent waters in 2026.

Dallas would simply utilize the franchise tag to retain Parsons for another season. Back in April, owner Jerry Jones painted a rosy picture of discussions between Parsons and the front office.

“I’ve spent five, six hours with him myself,” Jones remarked on April 1, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “Had a lot of discussions, most of the issues we’re in agreement on, and I’ve discussed it all.

“But we obviously don’t have an agreement relative to a new contract, Micah’s under contract, and so we’ll see how that goes. It’s not uncommon for me to visit directly with players, and in this particular case, that’s the way I’m doing it.”

The Cowboys’ recent track record suggest a new deal will eventually be agreed upon just before the season starts. This is how it happened with both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in 2024. Fans could be headed for a few more months of posturing from the Cowboys and Parsons.