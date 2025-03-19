Micah Parsons Sends Clear Message to Cowboys Amid Rumors: Exclusive

It is Super Bowl eve in New Orleans, La., and the Dallas Cowboys‘ season once again ended long before the Lombardi Trophy was awarded. Dressed in a white shirt accompanied with a glistening chain, Micah Parsons fields questions at a USAA event where the star pass rusher is surprising veterans with a trip to the Super Bowl. Everything from the Luka Doncic trade to how to defend the Philadelphia Eagles, Parsons addresses it all.

Then the talk turns serious as NFL rumors swirl about Parsons future in Dallas. Parsons is due for a lucrative contract extension and is slated to play on the team option for 2025 if Dallas is unable to sign the star defender to a new deal. In theory, no new contract would make Parsons a free agent in 2026, but the Cowboys could also utilize the franchise tag to retain the pass rusher.

Next year, Parsons wants to be in Santa Clara, Calif., not as a spectator but as a player on the field. Parsons admits that he is “tired of waiting” to make it to the Super Bowl.

“To me, it’s all about getting to the Big Game,” Parsons told Heavy Sports during an exclusive interview on February 7, 2025. “You know, it’s great being here. It’s great attending, but [I’m] in the prime of my career, going into my fifth year, time went by fast where I want to be in the Big Game. I want to be in these big moments. I want [these] big opportunities, and it’s time for me to get there, man.

“I’m tired of waiting. I don’t want to keep going through first-round exits. I don’t want to keep going through the ideas of what we could be. I’m tired of all the talk.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Has Had ‘Internal Discussions’ About a Blockbuster Micah Parsons Trade

Yet, it has already been an NFL offseason full of talk about what the Cowboys will do. Less than 24 hours after our interview with Parsons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys have had “internal discussions” about a potential blockbuster trade involving Parsons.

“While there have been no trade talks, sources say there have at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king’s ransom,” Rapoport and Pelissero detailed in a February 9, story titled, “Examining futures of Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, other pass rushers in potentially wild 2025 offseason.”

Additionally, Parsons had a public spat on social media with former Cowboys teammate DeMarcus Lawrence who bolted Big D for the Seattle Seahawks. It is difficult to imagine Dallas willingly moving on from Parsons, but the Cowboys are being pushed financially after inking Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive extensions in 2024.

Micah Parsons & the Cowboys Have Not Had ‘Meaningful Talks’ About a Contract Extension: Insider

Spotrac projects Parsons’ market value to be a four-year, $146 million contract, but some outlets have estimated that the four-time Pro Bowler could land an even more lucrative deal. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys and Parsons have not had “meaningful talks” about a new deal.

“While there is chatter on Twitter about Micah Parsons and a contract extension being finalized, I checked,” Slater noted in a March 18, message on X. “Not only is it NOT done but what would be characterized as meaningful talks haven’t even begun yet per two sources informed.”