Micah Parsons Put Cowboys on Notice With Potential Return Date

With the Green Bay Packers expected to follow the nine-month guideline for recovery timeline with edge rusher Micah Parsons, it appeared the Dallas Cowboys might just miss facing their former superstar — Micah Parsons — during the regular season.

But this week, Parsons made clear that’s not necessarily the case for Dallas. In fact, the All-Pro edge rusher might make his season debut in Week 6 when the Cowboys visit Lambeau Field.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Parsons said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Parsons also made very clear that whenever he does return, opponents should watch out.

“People are worried about the knee; they should be worried about how I’m going to play when I get back,” Parsons said. “The anger, the frustration, the things that I’m going to have to let out because of how long it’s been since I played.”

Parsons has posted at least 12 sacks in all five of his NFL campaigns during his career. He made first-team All-Pro during his first season with the Green Bay Packers last season despite missing the final three games.

In his first matchup versus the Cowboys last season, he had one sack.