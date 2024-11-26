Cowboys Respond to Micah Parsons’ Statement on Tanking

The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons are on the same page when it comes to “tanking” for a better draft pick.

The Cowboys are 4-7, stopping a five-game skid with a thrilling win against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Parsons made it clear after that matchup that he and the rest of the Cowboys have no intention of taking their foot off the gas in an attempt to tank for a better draft pick.

“I’m not done yet. I don’t plan on tanking. If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play,” Parsons said. “As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight.”

It was a very firm message to the Dallas front office, which is apparently on the same page as Parsons despite the team’s very thin playoff hopes.

“Love it. Just absolutely love it,” Jones said of Parsons’ statement on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “I just think the game is too important. The win is too important. … A win is a very satisfying thing under any circumstance. It helps you build. There’s a lot of ambiguity with those draft picks.”

Cowboys Need Solid Draft Picks to Compete

The Cowboys are currently slated to pick at No. 11, per Tankathon. That’d likely put them out of the range to snag a big name in the draft like Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter or perhaps even Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. If the Cowboys put together more wins over the season’s final six weeks, their pick will fall further back.

With some massive contracts on the books already for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys will need a strong rookie class to remain a contender. Parsons is also next on deck to land a new deal, with many predicting he could reset the non-quarterback market.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is currently the highest-paid player who is not a quarterback. He signed a deal in June that pays him $35 million annually and comes with a $110 million guarantee.

Parsons has more than earned the right to land a lucrative deal. He’s one of the most impactful defenders in the NFL and has been in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year since his rookie season.

Cowboys Could Keep Mike McCarthy Despite Bad Year

A big factor in the Cowboys’ future is the head coach. Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract and there hasn’t been much chatter about an extension. Prior to this year, McCarthy had led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons, although postseason success eluded Dallas.

Jones said the idea of McCarthy sticking around beyond this year is not “crazy.”

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all. That’s not crazy,” Jones said. “Listen, Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. … Mike McCarthy has been there, done that. He’s got great ideas. So the bottom line is in no place in my body language or anything else have you seen an indication about what we’re going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year. And we shouldn’t. We’ve got a lot of football left.”

The Cowboys are still playing hard for McCarthy and will have a chance to get another divisional win on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants.