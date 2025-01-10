Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Reveals What He’ll Ask Jerry Jones at Cotton Bowl

Over the years, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has developed a strong relationship with pass rusher Micah Parsons, maybe more that any of the team’s other stars. He sat with Parsons during last year’s Super Bowl, and Jones said on Sunday that he will be doing so again tonight at the Cotton Bowl just outside Dallas.

“I’ll talk to Micah. I’ll talk to him about it,” Jerry Jones said on Sunday. “As a matter of fact, I think he’s called, and I think he’s sitting with me at the Cotton Bowl. That’s probably where we’ll do some talking.”

That’s encouraging, both from the standpoint of getting Parsons signed to a new contract–preferably early so the deal can be structured in such a way as to create cap space for Dallas–and from the standpoint of putting pressure on Jones to improve the Cowboys. After starting his career with three 12-5 seasons, Parsons got a taste of the other side of the NFL this year, with a 7-10 record.

“I’m glad I went through this this year,” Parsons said, via The Athletic. “It was humbling, to be re-grounded, to be reset, like, ‘OK, hold on. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows. We’re not blowing teams out. Every game is going to be a battle. OK, I’ve been tested.’ It’s part of my testimony. Now, let’s go play some ball next year.”

Cowboys Need to Lay Out Plans

Parsons revealed what he plans to discuss with Jones at the Cotton Bowl–and how he hopes it could impact how the Cowboys play ball next year.

“It’s all going to start just at the roots of like obviously, ‘Where do you see us going? How can we become contenders? How do we bounce back from this year? What are the plans?’ Parsons said. “Those are the types of things that I would ask, and I hope he asks me things, too.”

Parsons is coming off another good season, even if the Cowboys had their struggles. Injuries wracked the defense, and Parsons himself missed four games, but he still managed 12.0 sacks.

Micah Parsons: ‘I’m the Best in the Business’

He has been coy about what he will be seeking in terms of a contract from the Cowboys, at different times saying he does not “need” $30 or $40 million, and at other times saying he wants to be paid like the best in the league.

“If you gonna want me, I’m the best in the business,” Parsons said via CBS Sports. “After that I saw a bunch of triple teams so I was like, ‘We’re back to regular programming.’ That’s part of the game. I think honestly, man, I get [Cleveland’s] Myles Garrett is a freak of nature. We’re different freaks in our own way. I can’t say there’s three or four people better than me in this league. I miss four games and I put up the same numbers, as some of these guys who play all year.”

The top defensive player in the league, salary-wise, is Nick Bosa, who got a five-year, $170 million contract in 2023. Parsons warrants something in that neighborhood. Spotrac projects him getting a three-year, $90 million contract this offseason.