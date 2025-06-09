Micah Parsons Reveals Heartfelt Talk With Cowboys’ Coach Amid Contract Standoff

Defensive end Micah Parsons has been in a standoff with the Cowboys over his impending contract extension, for which he is currently eligible and which, when it does come to pass, could be the biggest payout for a defensive player in league history.

In the meantime, he just wants to say good night.

In what’s become a social-media bit Parsons plays from time to time, he spent a recent evening at home calling up teammates to wish them good night before going to bed. He started with lineman Tyler Smith, with whom he had an extended chat. Smith finished by thanking Parsons for the call and saying, “Made my night, bro. Made my night, dog.”

Fellow defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa had a lengthy laugh, and let Parsons know, he knew he was on camera. “I’ve seen the videos. I’ve seen the videos,” Odighizuwa said.

He chatted, too, with receiver KaVontae Turpin, who laughed and closed by saying, “Have a good night, my dog.”

Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer on the Horn

But the calls were not limited to chortling teammates. Parsons also called head coach Brian Schottenheimer who, at first, was a bit uncertain about the reason for the call. When Parsons told him it was just to say good night, Schottenheimer softened.

“I love that, bro,” he said. “What’s going on, you all good? Well, look, I know this is weird for everybody, man, but look, you’re handling everything the right way, bro. And this thing’s going to get worked out. Again, I’m just thrilled to see where we take this thing, man. We’re building something special and you’re going to be a huge part of it, bro.”

To which Parsons said, “Hell, yeah.”

Parsons suggested that Schottenheimer have himself a “shotty,” which made the coach laugh. “I’m drinking a shotty right now, getting ready to turn in for the night, brother,” Schottenheimer said.

Parsons is planning on being at mandatory minicamp on Monday, an indication that he is not intending on being a holdout. He did have his fifth-year option picked up, which means he is technically under contract for 2025 at $24 million.

Micah Parsons Remains in Contact

While there has been nothing new to report on Parsons’ contract, he is still a no-brainer to get a major deal with a big raise from the Cowboys. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett set the tone in the NFL with a $40 million-per-year new contract after seeking a trade in the offseason, and Parsons is expected to get a deal in that range.

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer told reporters last week that he has kept in touch with Parsons—even before the good-night call—and that he expected Parsons in for minicamp.

“Micah and I talked a couple of days ago. He’s doing a little bit of traveling, but again, everything that he and I talked about, I expect that he will be here …” Schottenheimer said. “Micah and I have had great communication, everything I’ve asked him to do and vice versa he’s followed through on.”