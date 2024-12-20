Micah Parsons Rips Into NFC East Rival Ahead of Critical Matchup

Micah Parsons has no interest in seeing the Philadelphia Eagles win — even if it means hurting the Dallas Cowboys’ already slim playoff chances.

Parsons and the Cowboys enter Week 16 needing the Philadelphia Eagles to top the Washington Commanders to keep them alive for a playoff berth. But even that situation can’t convert Parsons to an Eagles supporter.

“Nah, at this point, it’s [expletive] Philly, now,” Parsons told reporters on Thursday. “Even if we got eliminated, like, I got to crush Philly. [Expletive] them. I hate them now ‘cause I be seeing them just talking so much on socials. I don’t know, my Twitter page got consumed by Philly [fans]. Man, ugh. They say don’t look forward to some things, but I’m excited about the matchup [next week], too.”

Dallas has won three of its last four to move to 6-8. This week, they’ll face a hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers team before heading to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

Micah Parsons Shoots Down Idea of Holding Out While the Cowboys are still focused on this season, some of the focus with Parsons is on his contract and future in Dallas. Next year will be his final year under contract, and he is due a lucrative extension. If it doesn’t happen before team activities start, Parsons doesn’t plan on holding out. “No, everyone’s different,” Parsons said. “I think I’ll still be around. I don’t know what the coaching is going to be like because, at some point, if I got to learn a new scheme. I would love to have [Mike] Zimmer back. I publicly, consistently say that what he’s done for this team, through the injuries and everything, he’s done a tremendous job for me. So I would love to have him back. “But if they do change, or he just feels like he’s ready just to go with his horses, I’ve got to learn a new scheme.” CeeDee Lamb used an extended holdout this offseason to land an extension. Lamb missed all of training camp before inking a four-year, $136 million extension ahead of Week 1. Micah Parson Not Seeking to be Highest-Paid Defender Parsons’ new deal is expected to reset the market for non-quarterback contracts. But he also understands that he needs to be flexible enough for the Cowboys to build a contender around him.

“I think I’m the best player in the world. I don’t throw numbers out there like that,” Parsons said. “I’ll see what they’re willing to give me.

It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. Players that will help me win championships, I’ll say that. To me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into three, four people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me.”

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa holds the title of the highest-paid defender in the league, earning $34 million annually. Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson surpasses that as the highest-paid non-quarterback, raking in $35 million per season with $110 million guaranteed.

Parsons wants to be compensated like one of the top players in the league. But he also wants the Cowboys to remain competitive.