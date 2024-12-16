Cowboys Micah Parsons Speaks Out as Trade Chatter Heats Up

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons

No doubt, it is a challenge for the Cowboys to put together a sensible payroll with the star power they employ. Dak Prescott is the highest paid player in the history of the NFL, on a four-year, $240 million contract. The structure of his contract calls for him to be paid–gulp–$90 million next year.

CeeDee Lamb is the second-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, at $136 million over four years.

Now, Micah Parsons is in line to join them among the highest-paid players at their positions. Parsons is a three-time Pro Bowler who has finished in the Top 3 in Defensive Player of the Year voting for three straight seasons. He could well top the five-year, $170 million contract the 49ers gave to pass rusher Nick Bosa before last season.

That could, potentially, put the Cowboys in a position in which they’re paying three players somewhere in the . With the salary cap slated to come in at about $270 million next year, that means the Cowboys could spend $160 million on three players and $110 million on the other 50 players.

This is why the prospect of trading away Parsons rather than paying him a Bosa-like salary has cropped up repeatedly.

Cowboys Have Much to Consider

This became a hot issue on Sunday with a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who suggested that the Cowboys have not “closed the door” on a trade of Parsons.

Rapoport wrote on Sunday morning: “That question brings us to the Parsons matter — the elephant in the room. Parsons has been clear since the beginning that he doesn’t want to go anywhere else. He told NFL Network on the red carpet for this past February’s NFL Honors, ‘I hope I’m a Cowboy for life.’ And whenever asked since, he’s offered a strong version of those intentions.