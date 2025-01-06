Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Pushes Trade for Disgruntled $90 Million Star

One thing the Cowboys need–and the list of needs is a long one–this offseason is to address a lack of playmakers outside of star receiver CeeDee Lamb. It just so happens that one of the best in the NFL could be available in the coming weeks, and it so happens that Dallas star Micah Parsons is a big fan.

The player is Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest players in the NFL, and apparently one of the unhappiest. That could be good news for the Cowboys.

Speaking after the Dolphins’ season ended in a disappointing loss on Sunday, Hill told reporters he wants out of Miami.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career,” Hill told reporters. “I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family, whether that’s here or wherever the case may be. I’m finna open that door for myself. … I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Tyreek Hill Recruited by Micah Parsons

Hill is 30 and has made the Pro Bowl in his first eight seasons. But he is coming off a down season in which he caught 81 passes for 959 yards. That is likely because of the injuries suffered by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but other factors–like Hill’s advancing age and defenses’ adjustments to coach Mike McDaniel’s offense–may have been at fault, too.

Still, Hill is one year removed from leading the NFL in yardage, at 1,799, and in touchdowns, at 13.

And Parsons has taken notice. On Monday, he posted a message on Twitter/X to Hill, clearly recruiting Hill to seek a trade to the Cowboys. “@cheetah we can be the fastest duo in the league!!! we also don’t have state income taxes!”

Cowboys Financial Issues Need Resolving

The obstacle to acquiring Hill, though, even if he wanted a trade to Dallas and even if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were willing to make a deal for him, is his salary. Hill is entering the second year of a three-year, $90 million extension, which will pay him more than $28 million next season.

The third year of his contract is worth $52 million, but there is an out clause that would leave a dead-cap hit of more than $15 million.

And, importantly, the Cowboys have very little salary-cap wiggle-room available. They could create some, coincidentally, if they tear up the fifth-year option on Parsons’ contract and re-sign him to an extension that reduces his short-term payout.

Parsons said on Sunday he would be open to structuring his contract to give the Cowboys flexibility.

“I don’t want to hold anybody up,” Parsons told reporters. “I want to see some of these (free agents) back in this locker room. We have a great opportunity. I want to see change. I want to see players here. I want to be as aggressive as we can be. I don’t want to be a headache to nobody.”