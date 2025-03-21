Ex-Cowboys 3,700 Yard Receiver Makes Intriguing Revelation After Move To NFC Rival

Despite widespread pessimism from the media, the Dallas Cowboys‘ roster is actually in pretty good shape.

The defense has no clear holes after the team acquired linebackers Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn to compete with second year pro, Marist Liufau, for the teams off-the-ball LB starting spots, and the offense just needs a couple of tweaks to be ready for action.

A running back is required, although this will no doubt be tackled within Dallas’ first three picks of this year’s upcoming draft, of which the RB class is unusually strong.

And the team has never managed to replace the vertical deep threat of former receiver, Michael Gallup, who was released from the team last offseason after a string of unfortunate injuries had derailed his once very promising carer.

Michael Gallup Signing With The Washington Commanders

Although Gallup announced his retirement from the NFL last July, after a short stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, it seems like the decision has been reversed less than a year later, as the former Cowboy is signing with division rivals, the Washington Commanders.

Commanders signing WR Michael Gallup. pic.twitter.com/vbKolCqqoj — NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2025

Speaking on a video conference call, Gallup said to the media that he is now in a much better head space than he was last offseason when he decided to initially retire.

“The way I was let go from being in some place for so long and then jumping to a whole other team and not being able to process it,” Gallup revealed, “I never went through that before. It was fast for me and I wasn’t there yet.”

More importantly, the Colorado State alum stated that he still has much “fire” in him for the game of football.

“There’s a lot of meat on that bone, I’ve got a lot of fire up in me.”

Michael Gallup Never Recovered From Injuries Suffered In Dallas

Michael Gallup’s career will always be remembered as what could have been, with the former third round pick excelling in years two, three and four before suffering a torn ACL at the end of the 2021 season.

Since then, Gallup was unable to crack the 500 receiving yards barrier, putting up 424 and 418 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023 before being ultimately released last March.

The irony, of course, is that the one thing Dak Prescott could now truly use is a Gallup-esque field stretcher, with the current options behind All-Pro, CeeDee Lamb, not looking particularly thrilling to Dallas fans.

What Impact Can Gallup Make In Washington?

Now in DC, Gallup joins a receiver room that had already made some renovations this offseason in the form of All-Pro, Deebo Samuel, who was acquired from the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month in exchange for a fifth round pick in this year’s draft.

And with Gallup, Samuel and #1 receiver, Terry McLaurin, the Commanders have a trio of receivers with very different, but complementary skill-sets.

Samuel adds positional versatility and yards-after-catch prowess, McLaurin is one of the better all-around possession receivers in the league, and Gallup adds that all important vertical presence.

For a team whose receiving corps was a big question coming into 2025, Gallup could well be that final piece on Commanders franchise whose eyes will be focused on a Super Bowl run – that is, if he can finally return to something resembling his best form.