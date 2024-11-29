Cowboys Give Concerning Update on CeeDee Lamb Despite Win

Two wins in a row are two wins in a row, and for the Cowboys, topping the Giants, 27-20, on Thanksgiving after having pulled off a blind-luck miracle in Washington is enough to at least set some things right after what’s been a brutal season. We could certainly pooh-pooh the wins and point out that they’re not all that impressive considering the circumstances but, what’s the point in that?

Dallas is 5-7. Sure, their chances of making the playoffs are down to 1% in The Athletic’s postseason odds tracker, but those chances were less than 1% last week. Baby steps.

One of the many areas of concern for this team, though, remains injuries. We know quarterback Dak Prescott is done for the year with his hamstring injury, and the Cowboys will ride-or-die with Cooper Rush from here. But another injury worry has cropped up recently, and it’s potentially a big one: Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys Accustomed to Injuries

Entering the Week 12 matchup against the Giants, Lamb had already been dealing with an AC joint injury in his shoulder, which dates back to the Week 9 loss to the Falcons. But according to coach Mike McCarthy, Lamb hurt the shoulder again against the Giants.

He made only two catches, both in the first half, for 39 yards. Lamb played briefly in the second half, but was pulled for most of the third and all of the fourth quarters. It did help that Dallas was up, 27-10, entering the fourth quarter.

“CeeDee had a shoulder injury. That’s why he didn’t go back in.” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys had a number of injuries, but McCarthy was optimist9ic in his postgame presser. “Hopefully some good health here. And hopefully the guys who were injured today, we’ll get good news on them moving forward quickly,” he said.

CeeDee Lamb Wants to Play Through Injuries

For the season, Lamb has not quite been himself. He has 79 catches for 880 yards, which are decent numbers but not close to his usual production. Lamb’s average of 73.3 receiving yards per game are well off the 102.9 yards he averaged last season.

Lamb had acknowledged the injury, which has been part of his difficult road here in 2024. Before the season, Lamb held out of training camp and the preseason as he attempted to win a new contract from the Cowboys, which he eventually did, at four years, $136 million.

But he has never really been in peak shape throughout this year.

“I’m banged up, I ain’t even going to lie to you,” Lamb said Tuesday, via CBS Sports. “It is what it is bro. It’s that time of the year in the season. I ain’t going to get [into] any specifics, but we straight. As far as for me, the pride is unbelievable. I’m willing to do whatever to go out there and have my presence felt. …

“With me being out there, I feel like the guys are more comfortable, and they’re able to play as confident and as fast as they want, knowing they get the looks that they want. I’m all for the team winning, if you can’t tell by now. … This is definitely one of the toughest years for me body-wise, but that ain’t stopping nothing. That’s for sure.”