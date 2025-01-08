Cowboys Make Move With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys have shut down the Chicago Bears from interviewing head coach Mike McCarthy, which has stirred speculation that he could be staying with the team.

The Bears requested permission to interview McCarthy, hoping to add him to their extensive coaching search. The Bears parted ways with Matt Eberflus during the season. He went 14–32 with Chicago.

It is a unique situation for both McCarthy and the Cowboys. His contract expires on Jan. 14 and Dallas flexed its exclusivity rights, turning away the Bears, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

By shutting down the Bears, it’s a step in the direction of the Cowboys keeping McCarthy and negotiating a new deal.

“This appears to be a sign that Jerry Jones has real interest in keeping Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach,” Jon Machota of The Athletic said on X.

Mike McCarthy Has Had Success With Cowboys

McCarthy and the Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, falling short of expectations after years of regular-season success. The team struggled without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for a significant stretch, but even with that challenge, the results were a letdown.

McCarthy had previously guided Dallas to three straight 12-win seasons, but the team managed just one playoff victory during that time. The lack of postseason success has become a recurring issue, raising questions about whether the Cowboys can take the next step under McCarthy’s leadership.

But McCarthy, who has a Super Bowl on his resume from his time with the Packers, reinforced that he’s the man for the job in Dallas following the team’s season finale.

“I don’t like to talk about myself that way, but I’ll just be clear: I’m a winner. I know how to win. I’ve won a championship. I won a championship in this building,” McCarthy said. “And that’s who I am. We’ll see where it goes.”

He’d prefer to remain in Dallas, rather than looking at an opportunity elsewhere.

“Absolutely. I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said about his preference of staying put. “And then there’s a personal side to all these decisions. So, they all point in the right direction.”

Cowboys Players Have Backed Mike McCarthy

Multiple Cowboys players have come out in support of McCarthy, including Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension ahead of the season.

“I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott told Yahoo! Sports’ Jori Epstein. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it.”