Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Sends Message on CeeDee Lamb Amid Contract Drama

The biggest topic surrounding the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare for their first preseason game is the ongoing contract situation of CeeDee Lamb.

The star wide receiver has yet to sign a new deal and continues to hold out during training camp. The drama of the contract situation took on another level when team owner Jerry Jones stated that he has no “urgency” to get a deal done with Lamb on Thursday, August 8. The 25-year-old receiver then took to Twitter with a one-word response of, “lol.”

While speaking to reporters shortly after the incident, head coach Mike McCarthy made sure to reiterate how the Cowboys “miss CeeDee” and that his current situation is “business.”

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“We miss CeeDee. we love CeeDee,” said McCarthy on Friday, August 9. “He’s in the middle of a business situation. … It’s like whatever happens in fight club stays in fight club. Whatever happens in business is his business.”

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Making ‘Real Progress’ on CeeDee Lamb Deal

While stating that the Cowboys have no “urgency” to get a deal done with Lamb, Jones made sure to make it clear that Dallas is getting “real progress” done in contract talks with their No. 1 receiver.

“We’re getting great work [done] and making real progress,” says Jones. “I don’t think [we’re] losing a step with where we are now.”

Contract talks have been slow to progress between both sides. However, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looked to downplay his father’s comments on Lamb, stressing that there’s “zero thought” to the receiver not being a member of the Cowboys.

“We think the world of CeeDee, and we understand where he’s coming from on this and why he’s not here,” Stephen Jones said on the Doomsday podcast. “But we also continue to work very hard on getting this deal done. . . . Zero. Zero. Zero thought process of not having CeeDee be a Dallas Cowboy. CeeDee’s not going to be playing anywhere but Dallas, but we want this to be a great situation for him when we’re all said and done but also a good situation so that we can put a great football team on the field.”

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver is hoping to garner a long-term deal that will make him among the highest-paid receivers in the league. Lamb is about to enter the final year of his rookie deal which will pay him just slightly under $18 million. Lamb is due to be the 14th-highest paid receiver in the league in terms of cap hit.

For perspective, Lamb’s projected market value (per Spotrac) is $34.0 million per year across four seasons for a total of just over $136 million.

Dak Prescott Responds to Jerry Jones’ Comments on CeeDee Lamb

Dak Prescott — who is also seeking a long-term deal of his own — contradicted the team owner’s comments by saying there is “urgency” to get a deal done for his top wideout.

“I got urgency for it to happen,” Prescott told reporters.

Lamb is coming off of the best season of his career, posting career-highs in receptions (135), receiving yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12). His receptions not only led the NFL, it broke a single-season franchise record.

Considering the Cowboys lack proven depth beyond Lamb outside of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks, it’s absolutely imperative that Dallas gets a deal done before the start of the season. We’ll see if the two sides are able to resolve their difference before the season opener on Sep. 8.