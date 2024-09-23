Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Predicted to Be Replaced by Familiar Name

The Dallas Cowboys fought back in the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 22, but it wasn’t enough, and Dallas lost, 28-25. Of course, some postgame finger pointing is going on, and a few voices are going so far as to say Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is in the hot seat. When it comes to who could replace him, one familiar name keeps popping up.

In a September 22 feature for Sports Illustrated, NFL expert and analyst Randy Gurzi asserts that the Dallas Cowboys “are a mess right now, which means (former New England Patriots head coach) Bill Belichick can make a list of demands to take over in 2025.”

Bill Belichick is ‘Counting Dollar Signs’

McCarthy is in the last year of his contract. Going into the season, it was obvious that this would be a make or break time for McCarthy, and being 1-2 at the start of the season is making it look like it could be more like a break for McCarthy.

“With only three games in the book, there’s still plenty of time to turn it around, but the product on the field offers little hope,” Gurzi stated. He added that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “isn’t getting any younger” and that “as much as he loves the glory, he also knows how quickly a Super Bowl window can close. That’s why Belichick might be able to snatch some of the control from Jones, similar to what Bill Parcells did back in 2003.”

McCarthy was 6-10 in his first season with the Cowboys, the same year quarterback Dak Prescott was out for part of the season with an ankle injury. Since then, McCarthy has been 37-17, with a 43-27 total record.

Jerry Jones on Bill Belichick: He’s a ‘Great Coach’

Jones had some glowing words for Belichick during Jones’ annual training-camp press conference in July. Sitting right next to McCarthy, Jones talked up the former New England Patriots coach.

“I think he may be the best coach, certainly of my time in the NFL, and I happen to be part of a team that had the great Tom Landry, and I’d put him right there,” Jones said. “Bill’s a friend and a great coach.”

The buzz about Belichick taking over as head coach for the Cowboys made it onto “The Pat McAfee Show” back in January. On the show, ESPN insider Adam Schefter discussed the possibility of Belichick heading to Dallas. At the time, the Cowboys were still deciding whether or not to retain McCarthy.

“I definitely think he could work if that’s what both sides wanted to happen,” Schefter told McAfee on the show. “I don’t think it would be an issue. Jerry made it work with Bill Parcells, and Bill Parcells made it work with Jerry.”

He added, “I think the same would be true if that was the path Jerry decided he wanted to go down. Bill is the greatest coach of all time. If they decided to make a change, to me, he would be in play.”