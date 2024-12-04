Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dak Prescott’s Comments on Cowboys’ Future

Quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott has backed Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, hoping that despite the team’s struggles, he’ll return for another season.

McCarthy and the Cowboys enter Week 14 with a 5-7 record and a longshot to make the postseason. But the Cowboys have won two straight and have done so without Prescott, who is out for the year following surgery on his hamstring.

McCarthy’s future has been a hot topic since the offseason, with some critics dubbing him a “lame duck” head coach due to his uncertain contract status. As he enters the final year of his deal, there are no guarantees about his return.

However, McCarthy has a key supporter in his franchise quarterback. Prescott strongly endorsed his head coach during a conversation with Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports.

“I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it.”

Mike McCarthy: I have a Clear Understanding of the Responsibilities

McCarthy surely didn’t mind his franchise quarterback backing him. However, McCarthy did disagree a bit with Prescott, assuring that he’s been able to coach on his “terms” in Dallas.

“Yes, definitely. For any job, and this one specifically, I have a clear understanding of the responsibilities. This is the most input I’ve had as a head coach in the personnel, particularly in the draft. We spend a tremendous amount of time as a coaching staff during the draft and the preparation process,” McCarthy said.

“I’m not sure exactly what he meant by it. But it’s just like anything. We’re in Year 5 of the program. We have a lot of excellent things in place. We have something we can do better. I think it’s all part of growing. It’s no different than I felt in years five and six in my last opportunity (with Green Bay).”

McCarthy has a 47-32 record overall as the head coach in Dallas. He previously spent 13 years with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl. Prescott values that about his head coach.

“The guy’s won a Super Bowl — I know Jerry’s attested to that,” Prescott said. “There’s not many guys or coaches who have done that and to have one that can do it from experience? I know how valuable he’s been for me.”

Cowboys Look to Win Third in a Row Against Bengals

Despite the playoffs being a longshot, Dallas is playing hard for their head coach. The Cowboys have won two in a row and host the struggling Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week.

Like the Cowboys, the Bengals started their season with playoff hopes but have stumbled to a 4-8 record. Cincinnati dropped its last three but has put together some solid offense performances in those games. The Bengals have averaged 33 points in the losses but have given up more than 34-plus in each matchup.

Cincinnati is a five-point road favorite for the matchup, per ESPN BET.