Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s $5.7 Million Move Raises Questions on Future

It was only 10 months ago that it seemed highly unlikely that the Cowboys’ 2024 coach, Mike McCarthy, would be the Cowboys coach in 2025. That’s because, after a sterling 12-5 season that raised potential Super Bowl hopes in Dallas, the Cowboys went out on their home field in the first round of the playoffs and got clobbered by the Packers.

The final was 48-32, of course, but anyone who watched the game knows it was never really that close. Dallas was dominated by the Packers, and with McCarthy entering the lame-duck final season of his contract, it looked like the Cowboys would move on, with everyone from Jim Harbaugh and Deion Sanders to Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel mentioned as potential replacements.

Things never really improved from there for the Cowboys. A bad postseason was followed by a bad offseason in which the Cowboys let five starters walk in free agency and did precious little to replace them, let alone to upgrade the talent on hand. The result: The team is a mess, at 3-6, and the Cowboys’ determination to move on from McCarthy is all but sealed.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Making Real Estate Move

It even appears that McCarthy himself knows it’s coming, knows his time in Dallas is running short. That’s because, according to a report from team insider Richie Whitt, McCarthy is putting his house up for sale, a $5.7 million mansion that is located about 10 mines from the team headquarters in Frisco.

“The property (with its fashionable Mediterranean exterior and its contemporary interior) is 8,346 square feet and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a full workout room, a sauna and an incredible backyard featuring a gorgeous swimming pool … all inside a private gated community,” Whitt wrote.

But Whitt did point out that McCarthy also owns the former $2 million home of then-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who took over the coaching job of the Commanders this offseason. In case owner Jerry Jones has a change of heart, then, McCarthy won’t quite be scrounging for new digs.

McCarthy is 45-31 in five years at the helm in Dallas, but has gone just 1-3 in the postseason. He’d spent 13 years coaching the Packers before his Cowboys stint, and won a Super Bowl in 2010.