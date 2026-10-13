Cowboys Predicted to ‘Walk Away’ With NFC East After Hiring ‘Real Coach’

Despite ranking 30th in total defense in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense has somehow managed to regress in 2026 under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The team ranks 31st in yards allowed, behind only the Detroit Lions, and last week seemed hapless against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team lead by rookie undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels.

Consequently, the Cowboys have decided to bring in Parker’s former mentor and ex-Cleveland Browns head coach & Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine.

“Long-time NFL coach Mike Pettine is joining the Cowboys defensive staff, reuniting with coordinator Christian Parker.” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Oct. 12

“As the Packers defensive coordinator form 2018-20, Pettine gave Parker his first job in the NFL in 2019. When hired, Parker attempted to talk Pettine out of retirement. Now six weeks into the season, Parker has a veteran coach as a sounding board.”

Mike Pettine Addition Makes Cowboys NFC East Favorites – HC

As a result, ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that coaches around the league now see the Cowboys as the true leader in the race for the NFC East title, quoting one head coach that has worked with Pettine in the past saying the Cowboys will “walk away” with the East with the 60-year old on staff.

“The #Cowboys are carefully representing the hiring of Pettine as someone who is here to support Christian Parker and offer advice based on his experience.” Werder wrote on Tuesday.

“But NFL coaches I’ve spoken to who know Pettine and the dynamics of the situation with the Cowboys believe the more influence and responsibility Pettine has, the better for the team. One HC who had Pettine on his staff: ‘They finally hired a real coach. Pettine is legit. Dallas will walk away with that division now.'”

Pettine Has Lead Multiple Good Defenses in the Past

Pettine has been responsible for some strong defenses in the past. The Packers’ defense between 2018-2020 improved substantially after the departure of long-time DC Dom Capers. In 2020, his Packers defense were a top-10 unit in the league that was perhaps just a rogue Kevin King pass interference call from making Super Bowl LV.

Although his stint in Cleveland was not the most successful; as evidenced by Werder’s report, he is still viewed as a respected, solid defensive coach. Parker was viewed as a rising star in the sport after presiding over an incredibly stingy and well-run Philadelphia Eagles secondary in 2024 and 2025, that boasted the likes Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

For Parker, who is still just 34 years of age, Dallas bringing in a new face who has worked with Parker before and has a close relationship with him to fix struggling areas of the defense can only be considered a good thing.

Whether this will actually hand the Cowboys the division waits to be seen, but the defensive performance can only really go up from here.