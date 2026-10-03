ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Mocks Crying Cowboys Rookie Linebacker

If the 2026 NFL season ended tomorrow, you could make a good argument that the lasting image of the Dallas Cowboys would be rookie inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham crying out of frustration on the sideline during the season-opening loss to the New York Giants, then storming away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker like Red ran away from Smokey and Craig after Deebo stole his necklace in the 1st “Friday” movie.

It seems to have made a lasting impression on many, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who singled out Barham’s sideline meltdown as he ripped apart the Cowboys’ defensive struggles in a 1-2 start to the season in which they’ve looked generally lost and unimproved from 1 year ago, when they were arguably the NFL’s worst defense.

“And you got Barham, crying on the damn sideline like he didn’t understand the plays or where he was supposed to be or whatever!” Smith said on “First Take” on October 1.

At Least Jaishawn Barham Cares About Winning

While everyone is making fun of Barham, it should be pointed out that it’s probably a good thing that he’s in touch with his emotions enough to cry when he’s stressed out — a totally normal reaction — and that he actually cares enough about playing and winning that this is what comes out of him.

Barham, a 3rd-round pick out of Michigan, has actually been 1 of the few bright spots on defense for the Cowboys and has played well enough that it’s probably a safe bet that starter DeMarvion Overshown won’t still have his spot when he returns from an injury that will cost him a 3rd straight game in Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Todd Archer asked Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer whether Overshown would still be the starter when he comes back from a hamstring injury suffered against the Giants in Week 1.

“We’re going to play that by ear,” Schottenheimer told Archer on Wednesday. “I think Jaishawn’s earning those opportunities, though, right now with how he’s playing. And I do think that the good thing for him has been with the green dot; it does settle him down a little bit. I think it helps him get into the focus and flow of the game … We’ll discuss it. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be flexible because of the fact that multiple guys have to wear it. But I’m very, very pleased with Jaishawn and his development.”

Jaishawn Barham Can Play Multiple Positions

Barham, 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, was an All-Big Ten pick in 2025 after switching positions from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher, then moved back to inside linebacker with the Cowboys.

That’s the type of versatility that made him such a valuable commodity in the draft.

“Barham logged most of his snaps at off-ball linebacker, but his 2025 tape showed explosiveness that will attract teams seeking a developmental rush ‘backer in an odd front,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He’s raw as a rusher, relying heavily on athleticism, but the missing elements are teachable. Whether outside or inside, he’s a professional block-beater with the tools to stack or slip blocks, though his edge-setting needs work. His bend and reactive agility create unlikely tackle chances that few can find. His intensity and motor are top-tier but he needs to play with better discipline to avoid negative snaps. With explosive traits and inside-outside versatility, he projects as an impactful future starter once his technique catches up.”