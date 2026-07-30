More Details Emerge Following Arrest of Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo

There was more to the DUI arrest of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo on July 23 than initially reported — including that Romo allegedly had an open bottle of alcohol in his car when he was arrested.

On Thursday, The Associated Press reported Romo was cited for violating Wisconsin’s open container law as well as being arrested for DUI.

Romo was arrested in Milwaukee — about 35 miles from where he grew up in Burlington — and told police he was on his way to see “grandma and grandpa.”

From The AP: “CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped by police last week and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said. According to one of three citations released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the ‘open bottle of an alcoholic beverage’ was discovered in the passenger’s side of Romo’s black Jeep during an inventory before it was towed. Another citation said police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 on July 23 after he was seen passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp. Police said Romo questioned what a gore area was during the stop.”

Bodycam Footage From Romo’s Arrest Goes Viral

The bodycam footage from Romo’s arrest breathed new life into the story — especially when the officer asks Romo if he’s ever suffered any head injuries and because of Romo’s genial nature in dealing with the police.

Romo played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, where he was a 4-time Pro Bowl selection and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2014.

“Tony Romo got asked during his arrest if he’s ever suffered head injuries and bro started having PTSD,” NFL Memes wrote on its official X account.

From Barstool Sports: ” … When it comes to DUI videos Tony Romo’s might be the most tame and normal I’ve seen from a celebrity. Dare I say he comes off likable, which should be impossible when you’re being arrested for a DUI.”

Romo 1 of NFL’s Great Rags-to-Riches Stories

Romo made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became the full-time starter in 2006. In 10 seasons as a starter, Romo led the Cowboys to the playoffs 4 times before a preseason back injury saw him lose his starting job to current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2016.

In 13 seasons, Romo threw for franchise records of 34,183 yards — since broken by Prescott — and 248 touchdowns. He also set NFL records for the most consecutive road games with a touchdown pass (41) and most games in a single season with a passer rating of at least 135.0 (6).

Romo was one of the highest-paid players in the NFL during his career with the Cowboys. He banked $127.2 million in career earnings in 14 seasons, but that money has paled in comparison to what he’s made as a TV commentator.

In 2020, Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS Sports that runs through 2030.

Romo quickly became known in his TV career for his ability to call out plays before they occurred on the field. In recent years, criticism has mounted over Romo’s abilities as a color commentator and his reticence to critique some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

“Somewhere along the way, fans became more critical of Romo’s announcing, claiming that he detracted from the game rather than enhancing it for viewers,” Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Griffin Missant wrote in January 2026. “However, nothing quite boiled over until there was a notable shift among the fans in how he called games involving Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.”