Cowboys Urged to Sign Record-Breaking Receiver: ‘Boom-or-Bust Risk’

The Dallas Cowboys should consider signing a notable veteran wide receiver on the free agent market, according to one writer.

As part of an article by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox that lists three players that the Cowboys “must consider” signing, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is named as one of the options. The 31-year-old Thomas has spent his entire eight-year career with the Saints. However, he was released by New Orleans after having an injured-plagued past four seasons.

Knox argues that Thomas can serve as “functional replacement” for former No. 3 receiver, Michael Gallup. Gallup was released by the Cowboys after failing to produce after signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal prior to the start of the 2022 season.

“At worst, Thomas should be a functional replacement for Gallup as WR3,” writes Knox. “If he could recapture some of his earlier form, however, he could be much, much more. Adding him would be a boom-or-bust risk, but Dallas doesn’t have a ton of other options, barring a trade.”

Michael Thomas Broke NFL Receptions Record in 2019

Prior to suffering a number of injuries over the past few seasons — Thomas has been limited to just 20 of 67 games over the past four seasons — the former Offensive Player of the Year was arguably the best receiver in the league during a three-year time frame that saw him catch at least 100 balls with at least 1,200 receiving yards between 2017 and 2019. To top it all off, Thomas broke an NFL record during the 2019 season when he posted 149 receptions.

Between 2017 and 2019, Thomas led the NFL in receptions twice, was named a First-team All-Pro on two occasions and went to the Pro Bowl in all three of those seasons. Furthermore, he posted 378 receptions during that three-year time frame, 65 more than the second-best receiver, DeAndre Hopkins.

Why Cowboys Should Consider Signing Michael Thomas

While it’s been a long time since Thomas played like an elite receiver, he showed he still has some gas left in the tank as a possession receiver when he posted a solid stat line of 39 receptions for 448 receiving yards in 10 games as the No. 2 option for the Saints last season.

Considering the Cowboys are lacking in established options beyond CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, bringing in Thomas can’t possibly hurt. Knox also argues that since Thomas’ cap hit is $11.2 million for the Saints this season — that’s not even mentioning the $100 million contract extension he signed with New Orleans prior to 2019 — and when also factoring in his “down” years with the Saints, he could be signed to a bargain deal.

“Thomas is still carrying an $11.2 million dead-cap hit for the Saints, which could help offset his contract demands to a degree,” writes Knox. “His value has also taken a significant hit after several down years with the Saints.”

Knox mentions that Thomas would likely settle for a $2-to-$3 million deal at this stage of his career.