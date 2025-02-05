Cowboys Favorites to Trade for Disgruntled $125 Million Star

Hi, Subscriber

When it comes to the NFL offseason, it is always far more entertaining to focus on possibilities than it is to focus on hard realities, and with no franchise is the more true than with the Dallas Cowboys. It is, after all, America’s Team, and there is still a presumption that, in the end, everyone wants to play at The Star.

That’s why there are so many possibilities. Alas, the reality is that Jerry Jones and lackey son Stephen Jones run the franchise, so plenty of those possibilities just never have much hope of being realized.  The modern NFL and the intricacies of the league’s salary cap are such that franchise honchos need a level of creativity that the Joneses will never achieve.

Last year, it was the possibility of signing star running back Derrick Henry, who wanted to come to Dallas. But the Jones clan had no interest in carving out the cap room it would have taken to sign him.

This year’s version of Henry might well be currently employed by the Cleveland Browns, a fact he’d like to change: star pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

Cowboys Were His Top Priority

On Monday, Garrett, who played for Texas A&M in college, issued a public trade request from the Browns via NFL.com. And immediately, the focus turned to the Cowboys, given the fact that Garrett is a Dallas-area native (from Arlington) and has A&M roots.

At Bovada, a popular offshore sports book, Garrett was listed as a co-favorite to land with the Cowboys, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Garrett’s request went public, an old video of him pleading with the Cowboys to draft him (he went No. 1 to Cleveland in 2017) surfaced. Garrett even had a trade worked out–Tony Romo and picks going to the Browns, with Dak Prescott taking over at QB.

“Make it happen,” he said. “Dak Prescott is leading that team right now.  I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please. I’d lvoe to play in Dallas. Make it happen.”

Myles Garrett Issued Statement

Of course, if the Cowboys could not find room for a two-year, $16 million contract for Henry, it’s a longshot that Jerry and Stephen Jones are going to take the effort to create room for the five-year, $125 million contract that Garrett has–even if a combination of Micah Parsons and Garrett would be the most devastating pass-rush combo in the NFL.

Garrett, though, is on the market. The possibility, at least, is fun to think about. As he wrote in his statement this week:

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl,” Garrett said in the statement.

 

 

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

