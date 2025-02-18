Myles Garrett Predicted To Land On Surprising Team In Blockbuster Mock Draft Trade

Myles Garrett sent the NFL media world into a tailspin when he formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons with the team.

General manager, Andrew Berry, has made it clear earlier this offseason that the team is not interested in trading away the former Defensive Player of the Year. However, in light of the trade request – made two weeks ago on Monday – it could be that Garrett forces the Browns’ hand.

After all, aged 29, and having already played nearly a decade in the league, Garrett may not have much time left where his stock is at high as it is at this point. High enough, in other words, to garner significant draft compensation in return for his services.

What Will It Take To Trade For Myles Garrett?

Trading him now ensures that Cleveland will almost certainly receive a 1st round pick for him, and likely more on top – something that is far from a guarantee were they to wait two years, at which point the former #1 overall pick will be 31 years old

If Berry and co are to pick up the calls on Garrett, there will no doubt be plenty of very interested suitors. Right now, per DraftKings, the Washington Commanders are the favorite to land All-Pro edge at +300, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at +450, with the Browns as long as +500 to keep him in Ohio.

Many other teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and even Super Bowl losers, the Kansas City Chiefs, are also rumored to be interested in acquiring the services of Garrett.

However, in a recent mock draft PFF had Garrett traded to none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

“Trade terms: Browns receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 12), 2026 first-round pick. Cowboys receive edge defender Myles Garrett.

The Cowboys win the Myles Garrett lottery and pair him with Micah Parsons to form a lethal pass-rushing duo in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Browns continue rebuilding their defense by selecting talented cornerback Will Johnson, giving them a formidable pairing alongside Denzel Ward.”

In this simulation, PFF believes that two first round picks; one early-mid in #12, and another the following year in 2026, would be the requisite cost to bring Garrett to Texas.

Ultimately, they could find he is actually somewhat cheaper than that, as NFL insider Dianna Russini believes that teams could end up paying closer to a 1st rounder and some combination of day two pick(s) in exchange for Garrett.

Do The Cowboys Make Sense As A Destination For Garrett?

The Dallas Cowboys are not an intuitive fit; so unintuitive, in fact, that they are currently +1800 to land the 6 x Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys are more than $2 million over the salary cap as it stands – although that is taking into account rookie salaries, which would obviously decrease if they were to trade their first round pick away.

They also have the option of restructuring Dak Prescott’s record breaking 4 year, $240 million deal signed last September, which currently carries a whopping $89 million cap hit in 2025.

Regardless, for a team that has eight starters set to hit free agency; including at positions of need like running back and linebacker, making a big money move for a player they can ill afford would certainly be bold – to say the least.

Yet, after seeing the Eagles’ domination in Super Bowl LIX come primarily from the trenches, Jerry Jones may be enticed to go all in on the defensive line, where Garrett and Parsons would form by far the deadliest pass rushing tandem in recent memory.