Cowboys Reasons for Passing on Myles Garrett Trade Revealed

On Monday, fans of the Dallas Cowboys perked up because of a report out of Cleveland suggesting that the Cowboys were one of the teams in pursuit of a trade for star defensive edge Myles Garrett. Longtime Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot wrote at Cleveland.com: “Some of the teams rumored to have interest in Garrett are the Rams, Eagles and Cowboys, but nothing has been substantiated.”

In the end, the Rams’ interest in a trade for Garrett was substantiated by the fact that they traded for Garrett for a package built around Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. And the Eagles’ interest, too, was later reported, with Philadelphia bowing out once the Browns asked for Jalen Carter.

But the Cowboys? There have been no reports of a package that was offered or of talks that took place. Dallas was linked to Garrett mostly as a matter of wishful thinking, in hopes of a splash move that would bring a Texas guy back home. There was never any traction there, though.

Cowboys Lack Young Star

So, why did the Cowboys sit out the Garrett chase after having been involved in Maxx Crosby talks back in March? Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News looked at the issue and two main concerns cropped right up.

One, the Cowboys do not have a budding young edge rusher like Verse or Carter on hand. The Browns wanted draft picks, but they also wanted a young star player who could essentially replace Garrett. If, maybe, Donovan Ezeiruaku had been more of a hit in his rookie year, then the Cowboys might have had a chance. But he remains a work in progress.

Then there were draft picks. The Browns essentially counted Verse as two first-rounders. To match the package the Rams gave, the Cowboys would have had to sell out first-round picks in each of the next three years, all while taking on Garrett’s financial hit–and the likelihood that he will soon want a reworked contract.

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Myles Garrett Too Costly

Here’s what Hoyt wrote about why the Cowboys stood on the sidelines during the Garrett pursuit: “The Cowboys likely wouldn’t be willing to mortgage that much of their future. They drew a line in the sand when it came to their pursuit of Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“Before the draft, and before Crosby’s failed physical with the Baltimore Ravens, they were willing to part with one of their two first-round picks in 2026 and a second-round pick in 2027. Acquiring Garrett would’ve cost more than that.”

Certainly, that is true. And time might prove the Cowboys wise to keep their picks and move forward. But this is also supposed to be a year in which the team makes a push to the Super Bowl–the bust-the-budget year. It was a nice sentiment in February.

Here in June, though, the Rams just got a lot tougher as the favorite in the NFC, where the Seahawks are still the reigning champs and plenty of other obstacles–a healthy Commanders team, a rising Panthers team, the entire NFC North–could and will emerge. Garrett was too expensive, but the Cowboys probably still need to make another move or two.