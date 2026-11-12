Cowboys Urged to Add Another Highly-Touted Ex-Steelers Player

The Dallas Cowboys have become a sort of haven for former Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the past 18 months, the Cowboys have traded for three quite notable Steelers players — George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr. and Broderick Jones. If Dallas wants another, one is available to them for nothing on the free agent market with running back Najee Harris.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton appears to be in favor of such a move. Morton called the Dallas Cowboys one of the best fits for Harris in his post-NFL trade deadline best bargain free agents list.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expects backup running back Tyler Goodson to miss time with a knee injury,” wrote Morton. The Cowboys signed Kendre Miller to their practice squad, but he has a history of injuries. Harris could be a solid complement to Javonte Williams in the Cowboys’ ground game.

Harris has been a free agent since the New York Giants released him on October 20.