New Cowboys Quarterback Sends Strong Message to Dak Prescott

Thursday, April 3, brought a monumental move for the Dallas Cowboys in acquiring New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III and a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round selection. Doing so, the Cowboys gained a younger quarterback to back up Dak Prescott and fill the void left by Cooper Rush, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, Milton has broken his silence about joining the team. In an April 4 interview posted by Tommy Yarrish of the Dallas Cowboys’ organization, Milton talks about coming to Dallas and also gives his thoughts on Prescott.

Joe Milton Says Joining the Cowboys is a ‘Blessing’

In the interview, Milton gushed about his new team. “It was great, it’s a blessing come true,” Milton, 25, said regarding the trade. “That was something that me and my team talked about and was able to get done with the Cowboys, so it’s just a blessing to be here.”

Milton will be backing Prescott, and when asked about being able to play with the superstar quarterback, he had glowing words to say. He certainly sent a strong message to Prescott that he respects the quarterback.

“It’s great. He’s a great person,” the sixth-round pick said.

He added, “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

Milton was only with the Patriots for one season, and he was the second quarterback that the team drafted last season, along with Drake Maye. Milton says he learned a lot during that year with the Patriots and he’s ready to bring that skillset to the Cowboys.

“From my rookie season I grew a lot, football is football at the end of the day, just having fun, enjoying the best thing I can do and that’s going out there and just having fun with it and enjoying my teammates, getting to learn people,” Milton said. “Here now, I’m a Cowboy now, being able to learn my teammates and get to explore and experience different things with them.”

Milton’s One Appearance With the New England Patriots

Milton only appeared in one game with the Patriots, and that was in the last game of the 2024 season. There, he went 22 of 29 for 241 yards and a touchdown, and he helped pull off a 23-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

When it comes to his games with the Cowboys, he’ll pull from that experience but also from what he learned playing football in high school and college.

“Go out there and execute the way you will if you were in college or high school,” Milton said. “And then the way that you prepare, your preparation is very important. Always prepare as if you’re the starter and then go out there and execute when your name is called.”

So, what’s Milton like on a personal level? He’s apparently a “Call of Duty” fan. But, no matter what, his main priority in life sounds like it’s football.

“I’m a cool, calm, collected person,” Milton asserted. “I like to have fun, I’m very passionate about football, play Call of Duty here and there, I like being me. You’ll always see me smiling for one, and I’m always going to enjoy my teammates to the best that I can.”