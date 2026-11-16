Cowboys Make New Statement on Brian Schottenheimer’s Job

In the big picture, the Dallas Cowboys entered training camp back in Oxnard a little more than four months ago and pretty much declared themselves Super Bowl contenders. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said it pretty directly. Dak Prescott showed up wearing a vintage Cowboys Super Bowl shirt. Owner Jerry Jones said he would make big trades to secure the team’s place at the top of the league. There was reason for optimism after an offseason that saw the defense entirely revamped and hot young coaching name Christian Parker poached from the Eagles to be the new defensive coordinator.

So, for the Cowboys to be 4-6 through 10 weeks with one of the worst defenses in the NFL–and for the second year in a row one of the worst in franchise history–the overall disappointment in this team is palatable.

Cowboys Not Moving on Brian Schottenheimer, Christian Parker

The Cowboys in general have put a good spin on the state of the team, at least until Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, which might have been the final chance to validate hopes that this team had a long playoff run in it. With that loss, and the defense yielding 584 yards in the game, the veneer of potentially contending has been stripped off.

Now, fans and Cowboys backers are wondering whether it’s time for heads to roll and jobs to be lost. The Cowboys have resisted kneejerk reactions, but on Monday, team COO Stephen Jones indicated he at least sympathizes with the viewpoint that the coaching staff as failed.

As Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote on Twitter/X: “Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones when asked on @1053thefan about fans calling for Brian Schottenheimer’s and Christian Parker’s jobs: ‘I certainly understand their frustration because there’s no doubt that we’re frustrated. We feel like the way we’re playing ball right now is unacceptable. Our fans certainly deserve better.’”

Low Expectations Now?

That is obviously not to say that the Cowboys plan to do anything about it. There are no plans to fire Schottenheimer, who is now 11-15-1 as the head coach in two years. Same with Parker, despite a defense that is ranked 30th in points allowed and 32nd in yardage.

Jones conceded that hopes for a second-half surge this season are in shambles.

Said Jones: “At the end of the day we’re not doing what it takes to win these football games. At times you feel like things are going in a good direction and then you have a second half, especially on the defensive side of the ball where you feel like you take one step forward, three steps back. This is obviously very frustrating. As this season goes, we’re making things very difficult on us to stay in the hunt.”