Dallas Cowboys Land New Update on Potential Maxx Crosby Trade

Throughout the course of the 2026 NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were heavily connected to a potential trade pursuit of star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Early on in the offseason, it appeared that the Cowboys’ chances of acquiring Crosby had come to an end. The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. However, the trade ended up falling through after the Ravens backed out.

Crosby has returned to being a member of the Raiders. But, the trade rumors have not ended.

There is still a belief that Las Vegas could end up trading Crosby. If that scenario does become a reality, it seems likely that Dallas would be among the teams interested.

With that being said, a new update has been shared about a potential Cowboys trade for Crosby.

Dallas Cowboys Get New Maxx Crosby Trade Update

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently spoke out about Crosby’s future. He would not be surprised if a trade ended up happening before the 2026 deadline.

Along with that belief, Florio also stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Jerry Jones got involved.

“Not necessarily before the season, but once the season starts, if the Raiders struggle. Because they’ve already stretched the rubber band to the point of trading him. And that was at a time when people were concerned about the health of his knee. He’s cleared. He’s back. Now, whether he’s got five more years in that knee is a different issue. But, if they aren’t playing well and they understand that Maxx Crosby isn’t going to be part of the long-term solution and they could get value for him,” Florio said.

“I can see a team like the Cowboys. They’ve already talked about giving up future assets to improve their defense. And there was talk that they were thinking about making a play for Maxx Crosby back in March when the Ravens did. It would not surprise me if the Cowboys contend, the Raiders don’t, Crosby gets traded to Dallas.”

Just when the rumors had quieted down a bit, this message from Florio will fire them back up.

Maxx Crosby Could Be the Missing Piece for the Cowboys

At the end of the day, there are few defensive players more impactful than Crosby. He is one of the NFL’s most underrated stars.

Last season with the Raiders, the 28-year-old pass rusher played in 15 games. He racked up 73 total tackles to go along with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes.

Crosby has played in the NFL for seven years now. He has totaled 110 games played, 439 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and 29 defended passes.

After trading superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons last offseason, the Cowboys have a clear need to improve the pass rush. Adding a player like Crosby would do just that.

Expect to continue hearing rumors connecting Dallas to Crosby. The possibility is still out there that a deal could materialize.