Newest Cowboys Player Praised for His Personal ‘Character’

Each year, NFL analysts and experts like to pick apart each NFL team’s draft picks and look at what they deem are the best and worst selections. This year is no different, and the talking heads are weighing in on the Dallas Cowboys‘ roster of 2025 draft choices.

Thankfully, this year, the Cowboys, overall, are getting praise for their selections. In fact, one critic is gushing over one of the Dallas Cowboys’ main picks.

‘People Rave About’ Dallas Cowboys’ Donovan Ezeiruaku

In an April 30 piece for Blogging the Boys, praises the Dallas Cowboys for their draft picks, stating that the “Cowboys made some terrific choices.” While Cruz likes many of the Cowboys’ choices, one stands on top, in his eyes: defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

“The Cowboys’ objective has become apparent, they want to control the line of scrimmage,” Cruz stated. “That much was clear when they drafted Tyler Booker in the first round. When you look at the talent of Ezeiruaku, you come away impressed with his ability to capture the edge with his pass rush and his flexibility to maneuver around offensive tackles.”

Cruz added that Ezeiruaku has “34-inch arms” and “large hands” that he can use to “convert his speed to power to stifle offensive linemen.”

“It’s a great pickup for the Cowboys who wanted to beef up their ability to affect the passer,” Cruz added. “Following the departure of DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency there was some uncertainty at edge rusher for the Cowboys. Ezeiruaku is a plug-and-play option because of his repertoire of pass-rush moves and people rave about his character. Ezeiruaku having a significant impact in 2025 is definitely a possibility.” It’s nice to see the comment about Ezeiruaku’s personal character, because it’s important to know the Cowboys are great guys both on and off the field.

More Feedback on the Cowboys’ 2025 NFL Draft Picks

In an April 30 feature, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports gives the Cowboys a B+ for their draft selections, stating, “They added some good players, even if taking a guard at No. 12 seems high. Tyler Booker, that guard, will be a good player.” He added, “I do like Revel in the third-round edge Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second. I love running back Jaydon Blue in the fifth. It was a good haul, but I wanted to see an early receiver taken.

Prisco adds that he loves “third-round corner Shavon Revel. He suffered a torn ACL last year, but is expected to be ready for the season. If not for the injury, he’s a first-round pick.”

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN gives the team a solid B. “Overall, this is a solid, if unspectacular, haul,” he stated in the April 27 piece.

“I did like what the Cowboys did on Day 2, adding edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., both of whom could have landed in the first round if everything broke right,” Kiper Jr. added. “They have the potential to be early starters for a Dallas defense undergoing a ton of turnover. Ezeiruaku could help fans forget about Lawrence, whose time with the team ended unceremoniously.”