Cowboys Make Awaited Quarterback Decision on Trey Lance & Cooper Rush

Just in case there was any doubt, the Dallas Cowboys named Cooper Rush as the team’s backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. The news means Trey Lance will once again be the Cowboys third-string quarterback as Dallas continues to carry all three signal-callers on the roster.

“Mike McCarthy made it official. Cooper Rush is the Cowboys backup quarterback,” All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. detailed in a September 2, 2024, message on X. “Trey Lance made tremendous strides and they want to continue to develop him. But Rush is QB2, as expected. As things stand now, all three quarterbacks will become free agents this upcoming offseason. Dallas had giving Lance an opportunity to win.”

The Cowboys traded for Lance in August 2023, but Rush held onto the backup gig throughout last season. Lance has not taken a regular-season snap for the Cowboys. The quarterback’s five interceptions in Dallas’ preseason finale versus the Los Angeles Chargers proved to seal his fate as the team’s third quarterback.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy: ‘I Don’t know If There Is Anyone on Our Team That Benefitted More From the Preseason Than Trey Lance’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was complimentary of Lance’s development during training camp and the preseason. Lance’s inconsistent play in preseason games likely contributed to Rush holding onto to the backup job.

“Cooper’s taken the No. 2 reps this week, but I felt very encouraged and really excited with the growth that Trey took through the whole process,” McCarthy told reporters on September 2. “I feel like I answer the question the same way every time. We just got to continue to develop him. You can see the things that he’s really focused on. The concept, footwork and things like that. It got better each week throughout the preseason.

“I thought he did a great job extending plays with his legs. Made some plays in the quarterback run phase of it. Just trying to continue that drop back passing. So, he’s making strides, and I don’t know if there is anyone on our team that benefitted more from the preseason than Trey Lance.”

The Cowboys Declined Trey Lance’s Fifth-Year Option That Would Have Paid the QB $22.4 Million in 2025

Trey Lance had FIVE picks today in the Cowboys' preseason finale 😬 pic.twitter.com/hcSCLhsaqE — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) August 24, 2024

Much has been made about Prescott’s future, but Dallas also faces decisions about Rush and Lance. The Cowboys declined Lance’s fifth-year option for 2025 which would have given the quarterback a $22.4 million cap hit.

Lance has a $5.3 million cap hit for 2024 as the quarterback completes his four-year, $34.1 million rookie deal. It is worth noting this is a lot of money for a third-string quarterback. By comparison, Rush has a $2.8 million cap hit in the final season of a two-year, $5 million contract.

It will be worth watching to see if Dallas explores potential mid-season trades for Rush or Lance, especially if a team sustains a quarterback injury. Lance’s five interceptions in the final preseason game likely did little to increase the signal-caller’s trade value.

Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million and will be a free agent in 2025 if an extension is not signed.