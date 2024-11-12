Cowboys Land Former Highly Touted 40-TD QB Amid Bad News on Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back a familiar face with Dak Prescott officially being ruled out for the 2024 season. The Cowboys are signing quarterback Will Grier to the team’s practice squad.

“The Cowboys are signing Will Grier to their practice squad,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed in a November 12, 2024, message on X. “He was with the organization in 2021-22.

“He was on Philadelphia’s practice squad most recently. Cowboys now have three QBs in the building with Dak Prescott looking at season-ending surgery.”

Grier previously spent two seasons with the Cowboys prior to being released as Dallas finalized the team’s final 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 season. The quarterback went on to have short stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Most recently, Grier was part of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys QB Will Grier Was Once Projected to be a 1st-Round Pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed in his November 12 weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan that Prescott will have season-ending surgery to repair his hamstring. Grier joins Cooper Rush and Trey Lance as the third quarterback Dallas has healthy with Prescott sidelined.

Grier was once viewed as one of the top potential quarterback prospects heading into the 2019 NFL draft. The quarterback was projected to be a potential first-round pick in mock drafts.

Ultimately, Grier fell to the third round where the Carolina Panthers selected the quarterback with the No. 100 overall pick in 2019. After two seasons in Carolina, the Panthers released Grier in September 2021. The Cowboys claimed Grier off of waivers after his release by the Panthers.

Dak Prescott Spoke Up for Will Grier Prior to His Cowboys’ Release in 2023

Grier’s best collegiate season came in 2018 at West Virginia as the signal-caller threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes. The quarterback also added 3 TDs on the ground in 2018.

Unfortunately, Grier has not been able to have the same success in the NFL. The Cowboys released Grier after trading for Lance in August 2023. Prescott appeared surprised by the Lance acquisition and praised Grier after the trade went down.

“I can’t say that I necessarily expected [a heads-up], no,” Prescott said at the time, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I understand though that that’s business. I understand that they’re probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome [Lance] and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have.

“Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it’s a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his ass off, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day.”

Cooper Rush & Trey Lance Will Both be Free Agents in 2025

The Cowboys now face a lot of uncertainty at quarterback heading into 2025. Lance and Rush are slated to be free agents, while Prescott will be recovering from season-ending surgery.

Grier could have a chance to make the 2025 roster and compete to be Prescott’s backup if Dallas loses both quarterbacks in free agency. It will be interesting to see if Grier sees the field at all this season with the Cowboys’ chances of making the postseason dwindling without Prescott under center.